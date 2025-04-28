Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of the residential complex in the Estepepa area. The project…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment 2+1, with a total area of 70 m2 in the Bahceli complex under constru…
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque Tatlysa district on the fir…
$279,662
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
The complex of luxurious apartments on the seashore in Esentepa is an embodiment of an exqui…
$156,539
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in one of the most investment-attracti…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
In the area of ​​Bakhcheli in full swing is the construction of a new project of a residenti…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The first eco-complex in Northern Cyprus with a unique wellness concept, including a profess…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 49 m²
New residential complex – Your entrance to the magic of sea life, located on a picturesque h…
$186,642
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 93 m²
Estepe, which means "windy hill", — This is a picturesque village on the North Coast, locate…
$325,057
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention, a large -scale project in the Ensentpe complex includes 988 ob…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
$127,104
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of the residential complex in the Estepepa area. The project…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, Bahceli district offers you the Bahamas. The p…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$82,380
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$90,077
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the very heart of Estepepa, consisting of 522 apartments, from…
Price on request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 88 m²
New project is being built in Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total area: 5.504 m2 3-storey blocks: A, B,…
$294,774
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The project is located in an attractive area of ​​Entrostep on the first   coastline! the …
$116,682
Apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Area 65 m²
Cozy and stylish 1+1 Loft apartment in a picturesque complex by the sea, located in the pres…
$150,518
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 39 m²
The modern residential complex offering   Apartments in the area of ​​Estep. Distance to the…
$140,884
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex at the final stage of construction in the Estepepa …
Price on request
