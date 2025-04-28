Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Esentepe, an area with a gorgeous turquoise-blue sea and which is really rather warm, is whe…
$135,280
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$230,289
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$82,380
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
$42,032
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Bahceli, Northern Cyprus We o…
$291,175
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
$51,726
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$106,433
