Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
100
Kalogreia
14
Agios Epiktitos
13
Kalogreia
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
72 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Bahçeli-Esentepe Experience the best of coastal living in this fully furnished 75 m² apar…
$187,353
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
Has 53.75 square meters with a bedroom of 13.3 square meters, plus a terrace of 11.5 square …
$104,089
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Esentepe, an area with a gorgeous turquoise-blue sea and which is really rather warm, is whe…
$135,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ÖVENÇOĞLU GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About the Apartments The 1+1 deluxe apartments at La Casalia offer a perfect blend of lux…
$279,352
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse Studio overlooking the Mediterranean Sea Installments of up to 3 years are provide…
$162,400
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Located in an exceptionally well maintained residential development is this first-floor apar…
$185,047
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
$332,993
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe region…
$159,968
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
$74,881
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
The complex of luxurious apartments on the seashore in Esentepa is an embodiment of an exqui…
$156,539
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$230,289
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the Studio Apartments The Grand Studio Apartments at La Casalia offer 48m² of moder…
$206,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience Ultimate Coastal Luxury at Ultramarine Nuance direct on the Beach Introductio…
$185,067
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 49 m²
New residential complex – Your entrance to the magic of sea life, located on a picturesque h…
$186,642
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with 3 bedrooms is perfectly located on the seashore with an exciting view of the …
$354,784
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
• Free access to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent sea views• High quality…
$208,062
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
This stunning 2-bedroom apartment in Esentepe, Sun Valley, offers luxurious living with brea…
$413,901
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Experience Ultimate Coastal Luxury at Ultramarine Nuance direct on the Beach Introductio…
$317,704
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • Access to Cove Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Communal Walk-in Sw…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
listing ID: CP-173  1+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxuri…
$194,882
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment Details: This elegant 1-bedroom penthouse offers: • 75 m² of well-designed l…
$113,640
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$139,865
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
$127,104
Leave a request

Property types in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go