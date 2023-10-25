Citizens of these seven countries will be able to visit Sri Lanka visa-free. In the next six months

Sri Lanka has announced the introduction of visa-free travel for tourists from seven countries to boost tourism. The pilot project, which started on October 24, 2023, will run until March 21, 2024.

Here are the seven countries included in the pilot project: India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. Tourists from these countries will be able to obtain visas on arrival in Sri Lanka completely free of charge

The Sri Lankan government hopes the initiative will help revitalize the country's tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 Easter bombings.

What do tourists need to know?

Tourists from the listed countries must have a valid passport and a return ticket. They should also have proof of sufficient funds to support their stay in Sri Lanka.

Tourists can obtain a visa on arrival at any of the international airports in Sri Lanka. Tourists must also complete a Tourist Arrival Card and a Passenger Boarding and Disembarkation Card before entering or leaving Sri Lanka.

What are the next steps?

The Government of Sri Lanka will evaluate the results of the pilot project at the end of March 2024. If the project proves successful, the authorities may extend it and expand the practice to other countries.

The authorities are also working to improve the infrastructure and tourism sectors in the country. For example, an e-ticketing system should be introduced for most tourist sites in the near future.