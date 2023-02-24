Digital Nomad Visas — all the information here: which countries issue them, the conditions of obtaining it and the cost

Do you want to work remotely and travel at the same time? Then the digital nomad visa is your option. Check out our material for a list of countries that offer such visas and conditions for obtaining them.

Visas for digital nomads are now experiencing a boom of popularity — more and more countries are offering the opportunity to officially relocate and work remotely. Of course, this trend was greatly spurred on by the pandemic, as it was during the pandemic that the lion’s share of people switched to a remote work format.

Who are digital nomads? They are freelancers who work remotely and earn income in another state, meaning they do not claim to be employed in their host country.

We have compiled all currently available visa options for digital nomads or similar visa programs. The countries on our list are divided into the following geographic areas: Europe, Asia, Africa, New World (this includes — North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean).

The opportunities that each country offers, we have described in such key categories: features, duration of the visa, requirements, application, the cost of living in the country.

Europe

Croatia

Croatia launched a residence permit program for digital nomads on January 1, 2021.

Features: you do not have to pay income tax; you can take your family with you.

Duration of the visa: 1 year, you can apply for a new visa only six months after the end of the previous one.

Requirements: you need to prove income ($2700/month) or have $32,000 in a bank account. Other requirements: completed application form, proof that you do not work for Croatia, copy of passport, certificate of criminal record, insurance, address in Croatia (may be temporary), for spouse — marriage certificate, for children — birth certificate.

You can apply for a visa: 1) at the nearest Croatian consulate in your home country, 2) at the police station in Croatia itself, 3) online — you can do it here . The application will cost approximately 60 euros. The processing of the application usually takes about a month. If your application is approved, you can fly to Croatia, register at the police station and — after 3 weeks — pick up your biometric residence card.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €320-420, utilities — €160, one-month pass — €46, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €8.

Iceland

In Iceland, a long-term visa is issued for remote workers.

Features: you will not be considered a tax resident during your stay; spouses/partners and children (under the age of 18) of a digital nomad can also get a long-term visa.

Duration of the visa: 6 months.

Requirements: you must be from a non-EEA/EFTA country, you must work remotely for a foreign company (excluding Icelandic employers), or as self-employed; your income must exceed 7 thousand euros per month (or 9 thousand if you apply for your partner as well).

You should submit your visa application to the Icelandic Directorate of Immigration, or you can do it by mail ( in advance you have to pay for this service by bank transfer). Upon arrival in the country, once the application has been approved, you must contact the immigration office to obtain your visa. Application fee: €86. You can fill out the application here .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €1100-1400, utilities — €110, one-month pass — €56, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €18.

Finland

In Finland, they issue the so-called self-employment visa . That is, to be able to live and work in this country as a digital nomad you have to apply for a self-employment permit.

Duration of the visa: 6 months.

Requirements: You have to be from a non-EU country; the required income is 1220 euros per month (5069 euros if you move with an EU Blue Card); you have to be covered by health insurance and you have to prove that you have a domicile in Finland.

You can apply for a visa at the nearest Finnish Embassy or Consulate in your country. Application fee: 400 euros.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €650-800, utilities — €118, one-month pass — €58, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €12.

Malta

In Malta, the program for nomads is called Nomad Residence Permit .

Features: you can be from both EU and non-EU countries; you can apply for the program together with your family members; you do not have to pay income tax as a digital nomad (taxes will only have to be paid if you are self-employed and offer services to Maltese companies).

Duration of the visa: year with the possibility of extension. Also during this time you can move freely in the Schengen area.

Requirements: need to confirm the income of $2700/month (the sources can be anything: dividends, income from the rental of real estate, etc.); work / business must be outside of Malta, and from the standard — a passport, cover letter, insurance, rental agreement.

You can apply for a visa online by email (the address is [email protected]). You can fill in the application form here . Once approved, you will be issued a six-month national visa, and when you arrive in Malta, you need to come to the Residency Malta Agency and get a Nomad Residence Permit. You will have to pay $300 for the application (another €300 for each family member).

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €670-820, utilities — €94, one-month pass — €26, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €15.

Hungary

In Hungary, there is a visa for digital nomads named White Card .

Duration of the visa: 1 year (can be extended).

Requirements: income not less than €2100 (outside Hungary), rental contract, insurance.

You can apply for a visa at the Hungarian embassy — you can fill in the application form here . For visa-free countries it is possible to apply online . The fee for the application is 110 euros. The visa is issued within 30 days. After entering Hungary you have to go to the local immigration office and get a White Card.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300-400, utilities — €128, one-month pass — €23, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €6.

Albania

Albania has a visa for digital nomads, which is also suitable for pensioners.

Duration of the visa: 1 year, can be extended for 2 years and then for 5 years.

Requirements: you need to confirm the income (or pension) of 9800 euros per year, provide a certificate of criminal record, and also have a bank account, housing contract and medical insurance.

You can apply for a visa at the nearest Albanian embassy.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-320, utilities — €76, one-month pass — €14, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €5.

Romania

In Romania a digital nomad visa is issued only to citizens of non-EU countries. If you are a tax resident of another country, you will not have to pay taxes in Romania.

Duration of the visa: 1 year.

Requirements: applicants must have health insurance, no criminal record and proof of income of more than 3300 euro per month from a company outside of Romania.

You can apply for a visa at a Romanian diplomatic mission or Consulate (in person or by e-mail). Fill out the application here . The decision on your application will be sent to you by email.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €250-350, utilities — €120, one-month pass — €16.5, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €7.

Greece

The so-called Greece Digital Nomad Visa is available in Greece.

Features: if you will be in the country for more than 180 days you will have to pay tax — 44% of income.

Duration of the visa: one year, renewable up to 3 years.

Requirements: monthly income not less than 3500 euros (if you go with a spouse, you have to add another 20%, and for each child — 15%); you can work either in your own registered company in Greece, or freelance in the company, based outside of Greece.

You can apply for a visa at the Greek Consulate in your country of residence; you can also send your request by e-mail or by registered letter. The application is usually processed within 10 days. The visa fee is 75 euros.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €330-400, utilities — €200, one-month pass — €30, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €12.

Germany

Germany issues a residence permit for the self-employed called «Aufenthaltserlaubnis für Selbständige Tätigkeit» .

Duration of the visa: 6 months to 3 years (can be extended afterwards).

Requirements: confirmation of self-employment, stable income, health insurance, address in Germany, availability of German clients.

You can apply for a visa by making an appointment at the German embassy. Fees at this stage are 75 euros. After obtaining the visa and arriving in Germany, you will need to apply for a residence permit. This service will cost you approximately €100.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €600-850, utilities — €250, one-month pass — €70, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €12.

Spain

Spain offers several options: first, it already issues Non-Lucrative Visa for financially independent people. It allows you to stay in the country for 1 year. You need to earn from €2151 per month.

And from April 2023, a special digital nomad visa will go into effect.

Features: remote workers will have a tax break: instead of the usual 24%, they will pay 15% tax (for the first four years).

Duration of the visa: up to 5 years.

Requirements: you have to be self-employed as a freelancer with several clients or work remotely for companies outside Spain; the required income is currently €2,334 per month.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €600-700, utilities — €120, one-month pass — €40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €12.

Norway

In Norway there is a visa program for digital nomads called «Skilled workers» .

Duration of the visa: 2 years (extendable to 6 years).

Requirements: proof of self-employment, income must be at least €35,719 per year; you must have a contract for housing in Norway; and most difficult — candidates must have at least one Norwegian client (real business with a legal address).

You can apply for a visa at the nearest Norwegian Consulate or Embassy. Application fee: 600 euros. It takes about four months to review all documents.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €800-1000, utilities — €200, one-month pass — €75, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €20.

Netherlands

Features: it is possible to move with a family and eventually get a residence permit.

Duration of the visa: 2 years.

Requirements: income from €1462, client in the Netherlands, permission to freelance in the Netherlands; registration at the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel).

To learn more about applying for a visa, visit the official website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €1000, utilities — €250, one-month pass — €83.50, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €15.

Czech Republic

In the Czech Republic there is a long-term freelancer license «Živno» , which can be obtained by citizens from non-EU countries. They can work as freelancers as well as run their own business.

Duration of the visa: up to one year with the possibility of extension.

Requirements: you must have 5000 euros in your bank account, you need to book accommodation for a year in advance, you also need to prove that you have qualifications or experience related to a specific industry in the country.

You can apply for a visa at the Czech Embassy in your country. Application fee: 200 euros.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €500-650, utilities — €230, one-month pass — €20, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €7,5.

Estonia

There is a Digital Nomad Visa program in Estonia.

Features: it is not a residence permit, but only the right to stay temporarily in Estonia; after six months in the country, you get tax residency status and have to pay local taxes.

Duration of the visa: one year, renewable for six months.

Requirements: valid employment contract with a company registered outside Estonia, work for your own company registered abroad, or work as a freelancer. Monthly income must be about €3500 before taxes.

You can apply for a visa at your nearest Estonian Embassy. The process takes up to 30 days. The fees will cost you €80-100.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €400-550, utilities — €250, one-month pass — €30, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €10.

It is worth mentioning that Estonia also offers «e-residency»: this allows remote workers to digitally access Estonian electronic services (without providing a place of residence). This will be useful if you want to create a company in Estonia and manage it online; you will also have access to banking services and be able to remotely declare taxes in the country.

Portugal

On October 30, 2022, Portugal launched the Digital Nomad Visa , which is officially positioned as a «resident visa for professional activities performed remotely outside the national territory.

Features: all those who work remotely and come to Portugal NOT from EU or European Economic Area countries can apply for the visa; the new visa is an alternative to the already existing «D7» visa, which is intended for retirees and those who earn a «passive income».

Duration of the visa: one year.

Requirements: earn about €3288 per month, provide employment contract and documents of tax residency.

You can apply for a visa at the Portuguese Consulate in your country or at the Portuguese immigration agency Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €550-700, utilities — €110, one-month pass — €40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €8.

Cyprus

The Cyprus digital nomad visa has been valid since 2021. It is also a temporary residence permit.

Duration of the visa: 1 year (can be extended for another 2 years).

Requirements: insurance, proof of employment abroad, income from €3500 per month, no criminal record, booked accommodation.

You can apply for a visa within 3 months of arrival at the office of the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia. The application will take 5-7 weeks to be processed. Details here .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €600-700, utilities — €125, one-month pass — €40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €12.

Asia

UAE

The UAE has a Remote Work Visa .

Features: this visa will allow you to obtain residency status in the UAE; it can also be applied for family members.

Duration of the visa: one year.

Requirements: income not less than $3500/month, health insurance, for an employee of the company — a contract for a year, for individual entrepreneur — to prove that the company or individual entrepreneur exists for more than a year.

You can apply for the visa online . The cost of application is $611.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €900-1500, utilities — €160, one-month pass — €85, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €9.

Malaysia

Malaysia is accepting applications for the DE Rantau Nomad Pass , which is designed specifically for digital nomads.

Features: you can come with your family.

Duration of the visa: one year, can be extended.

Requirements: annual income of at least $ 24,000, medical insurance, a valid contract, the employer may only be a company outside Malaysia, the clients can be in Malaysia.

You can apply for a visa online . Fees will be about $ 200 for the main applicant, for each additional person — $100.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-300, utilities — €40, one-month pass — €20, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €2,50.

Kyrgyzstan

Features: you can't get a residence permit; you can move in with your family.

Duration of the visa: 1 year, renewable up to 2 years.

Requirements: there are no income requirements, you need to be a citizen of one of these countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Russian Federation.

You can find out more about applying for a visa on the website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-320, utilities — €45, one-month pass — €5.40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €4.86.

Thailand

Features: visa can be obtained locally, it is possible to move with the family; obtaining a residence permit is not expected.

Duration of the visa: 5 years (can be extended up to 10).

Requirements: income from €3090.

You can find out more about applying for a visa on the website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-350, utilities — €77, one-month pass — €32.53, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €2.

Taiwan

Features: you can get a visa on the spot; you can get a residence permit; you cannot move with your family.

Duration of the visa: 3 years.

Requirements: income from €4865.

You can find out more about applying for a visa on the website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300-450, utilities — €100, one-month pass — €40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €3.71.

Africa

Mauritius

Mauritius offers remote workers the option called Premium visa .

Features: you can first come on a tourist visa and then apply for this visa if you want to stay longer.

Duration of the visa: 1 year, renewable.

Requirements: income outside of Mauritius $1500 per month, round-trip tickets, insurance, rental housing, marriage certificate (if traveling with a spouse).

You can apply for a visa online through this link . It is processed about 2 days, and then you will receive an answer by email. There is no need to pay for this visa.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-300, utilities — €55, one-month pass — €20, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €7.

Namibia

Features: you cannot get a residence permit; you can move in with your family.

Duration of the visa: 6 months.

Requirements: minimum income — €1850.

You can find out more about applying for a visa on the website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300, utilities — €140, one-month pass — €20, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €10.

Seychelles

Seychelles has introduced the Seychelles Workcation program. You can be self-employed, a freelancer, a business owner or an employee.

Features: there is no minimum income limit.

Duration of the visa: 1 year with possible extension.

Requirements: to prove your employment, to provide valid health and travel insurance policy.

You can apply for a visa after obtaining VWP («Work Permit for Visitors») — do it on this website . After that, you can fill out an application for the visa itself. There is a fee of 45 euros for the application.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €600-900, utilities — €70, one-month pass — €20, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €13.

Cabo Verde

In Cabo Verde, the digital nomad can get a visa under the Remote Working Cabo Verde program.

Duration of the visa: 6 months, can be extended for another six months.

Requirements: income of at least 1,500 euros per month.

You can apply for a visa online using this link . The visa costs 20 euros.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-300, utilities — €75, one-month pass — €40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €5.

New World

Mexico

Mexico grants a Temporary Resident Visa for nomads.

Features: this visa entitles you to enter Mexico only once; you cannot work in Mexico with this visa.

Duration of the visa: up to 4 years.

Requirements: you must work remotely, earn at least $1700 per month and have a minimum of $27,000 in your account.

You can apply for a visa by making an appointment for an interview at the Mexican embassy. The application fee is $44. After entering the country, you will need to come to the immigration office, show all documents, go through the interview and get a residency card.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300-450, utilities — €50, one-month pass — €18, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €8.

Belize

Features: visa cannot be converted to a residence permit; you can move with your family.

Duration of the visa: 6 months.

Requirements: minimum income per month — €5780.

You can find out more about applying for a visa on the website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €250-350, utilities — €150, one-month pass — €26, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €5.

Ecuador

Features: visa can be converted to a residence permit; you cannot move with your family.

Duration of the visa: 2 years.

Requirements: minimum income per month — €1200.

You can find out more about applying for a visa on the website .

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €250-350, utilities — €100, one-month pass — €18, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €3.

Brazil

Brazil issues residence permits for digital nomads . Requests are processed within one month.

Duration of the visa: 1 year, renewable.

Requirements: to prove the status of remote employment (it can be a contract with a company outside Brazil or the documents of the business ownership), to earn a month of $1500 or have on the bank account of $18,000, to provide a ticket to Brazil and a certificate of criminal record.

You can apply for a visa at the Brazilian embassy.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €150-300, utilities — €70, one-month pass — €40, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €5.

Colombia

In Colombia a visa for digital nomads has recently appeared, on October 22, 2022.

Duration of the visa: up to 2 years.

Requirements: to work remotely outside of Colombia, or have a desire to start a digital business in Colombia; minimum income of about $2250, motivation letter, health insurance.

You can apply for a visa at the Colombian consulate.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €200-250, utilities — €60, one-month pass — €25, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €3.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda has an Antigua Nomad Digital Residence program.

Features: you can move in with your family, you do not have to pay income tax.

Duration of the visa: 2 years.

Requirements: confirmation of working status (including self-employment), income of $50,000 per year, medical insurance.

You can apply for the visa online, you will be informed by e-mail. The cost of processing is $1500 (for a couple $2000, for a family of 3 or more — $3000. A receipt should be attached to the application.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €700-950, utilities — €190, one-month pass — €30, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €9.

Anguilla (British territory)

Anguilla issues island digital nomad visas.

Features: the visa program is for digital nomads and their families, including self-employed, freelancers and students; no minimum income is required, no local income tax is charged to nomads.

Duration of the visa: 3 to 12 months.

Requirements: proof of out-of-country employment or proof of business registration, criminal record certificate, accommodation booking, medical insurance.

You can apply for a visa online . The cost of the program is $2000 (for a family — $3000).

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €800, utilities — €225, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €8.

Barbados

Barbados has had a Welcome Stamp program for nomads since 2020. The processing time is about 7 days.

Duration of the visa: 1 year.

Requirements: it is necessary to confirm the income of $50,000 a year.

You can apply for a visa online . Cost: $2,000 (family: $3,000).

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €400-600, utilities — €125, one-month pass — €65, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €20.

Bermuda

Bermuda has a Work From Bermuda Certificate for remote workers. Application processing time is 5 days.

Features: family members wishing to apply must submit a separate application.

Duration of the visa: one year.

Requirements: no criminal record, insurance, work contract or business registration outside of Bermuda, monthly income of about $5000.

You can apply for a visa here . Fees are $263.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €2000-3000, utilities — €280, one-month pass — €65, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €35.

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands have a Global Citizen Concierge Program suitable only for wealthy freelancers.

Duration of the visa: 2 years.

Requirements: minimum income of $100,000 per year (for couples — $150,000, for a family — $ 180,000), medical insurance.

You can apply for a visa online . The processing fee is $1469.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €1800-2500, utilities — €380, one-month pass — €18, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €18.

Curaçao

Curaçao has a HOME in Curaçao program for digital nomads. Applications are processed within 2 weeks.

Features: no strict income requirements.

Duration of the visa: six months and renewable.

Requirements: proof of remote job, medical insurance.

You can apply for a visa online . The visa costs $294 ($500 for each additional person).

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €400-550, utilities — €190, one-month pass — €50, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €20.

Dominica

Dominica offers the Work In Nature program for digital nomads.

Duration of the visa: 18 months.

Requirements: proof of employment abroad, salary of at least $50,000/year, insurance.

You can apply for the visa online. The fee for processing the application is $100, the visa issuance fee is $800 (if with family — $1200).

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €250-350, utilities — €45, one-month pass — €15, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €6.

Montserrat

Montserrat offers a premium visa Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp .

Duration of the visa: 1 year.

Requirements: proof of employment/business registration certificate, annual income of $70,000, health insurance.

You can apply for a visa online . The cost of registration of the program — $500 (for a family of up to 3 people — $750).

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300-400, utilities — €80, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €9.

Grenada

Grenada also issues a Digital Nomad Visa .

Features: zero income tax.

Duration of the visa: one year, can be extended for another year.

Requirements: work remotely as an employee, own a business outside the country, or work as a freelancer; annual income of at least $37,000; health insurance policy.

You can fill out the visa application online . The application and all documents must then be mailed to the Grenada embassy. The application fee is $1,500 ($2,000 for a family of four). The embassy recommends that you apply for your visa at least six weeks before you plan to arrive in Grenada.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300-450, utilities — €130, one-month pass — €35, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €7.

Costa Rica

In Costa Rica they issue Digital Nomad Visa.

Features: remote workers are exempt from income tax; it is not possible to work in local companies.

Duration of the visa: up to 2 years.

Requirements: a minimum income of $3000 a month per person, medical insurance.

You can apply for a visa here . The visa application form and other documents are filled out in Spanish.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €350-500, utilities — €65, one-month pass — €35, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €7.

Panama

Panama has a short-term visa for remote workers , which is regulated by the Servicio Nacional de Migración .

Duration of the visa: 9 months, can be extended for another 9 months.

Requirements: proof of income of at least $36,000 per year, a working contract with a foreign company, a written statement that you do not own a business in Panama, insurance, no criminal record.

You can apply for a visa here . The cost of registration — $300.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €450-750, utilities — €85, one-month pass — €30, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €7.

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia has a recent Live it program that allows you to live and work remotely on the island.

Features: free Wi-Fi all over the island: in hotels, villas and public places.

Duration of the visa: 1 year.

Requirements: passport, insurance, tickets, accommodation booking.

You can apply for a visa online . Fees will be $75.

The cost of living in the country: rent of a «one-bedroom» apartment — €300-500, utilities — €70, lunch in an inexpensive cafe — €6.5.