Every fourth European is thinking about moving. Where to?

Europeans are more often considering buying real estate in other countries. This is due to rising living costs in their native countries, as well as employment opportunities.

As the real estate agency Remax found out, 25% of Europeans are seriously thinking about moving abroad. In the survey took part 16,000 people from 22 different European countries.

Who moves abroad more willingly? Citizens of Turkey, Malta, Romania, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Where are they planning to move to? At the top of the demand was Spain (14.7%), followed by England (13.4%), Germany (13.2%), Italy (13.1%) and North America (12.8%).

Which Europeans, by contrast, are less likely to move? Spaniards, Portuguese, Israelis, Welsh, and Poles.

Notably, almost 20% of Europeans do not think about moving, but rather about upgrading their housing conditions within their country. For example, many are thinking about buying a smaller home, in a more budget-friendly area, or even in the countryside. In addition to cutting costs, people increasingly want to live at a more leisurely pace and be closer to nature.