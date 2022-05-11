Isn’t it just a dream to buy an apartment in Cyprus to go down to the sea in the summer or to live on the beach all year round? And this dream is not as unattainable as it seems. For example, on the east coast of Cyprus, in Famagusta, you can buy a very cute studio for €50,232.

Beautiful nature, clean sandy beaches and the beautiful Mediterranean Sea are the main, but far from the brightest, advantages of Northern Cyprus. In the media, this country was dubbed a «flying Dutchman», because only Turkey recognizes it as a separate state; the rest consider it a part of the Republic of Cyprus. But this interesting fact only adds flair to Northern Cyprus: Turkish hospitality, Cypriot roots, and Greek cultural elements are blended here.

And here, in the Realting.com database, you can find apartments at quite an affordable price. For example, a two-bedroom apartment in a modern residential complex has been put up for sale in Famagusta. The seller indicates that its buyer will be able to choose a studio on the spot: there are options with a total area of 42, 51, and 52 square meters.

The complex is located a 40-minute drive away from Ercan Airport, 45 minutes from Larnaca Airport and 10 minutes from Famagusta’s historic city centre. Its territory encompasses 5 communal swimming pools, a water park, a tennis court, a gym, a mini-market, a service company office and a SPA-center. A beautiful sandy beach with a convenient entrance to the water is 600 meters away.

The studio for sale consists of a bedroom, a living room combined with a kitchen, and a bathroom. The apartment has been renovated and is fully ready to move into. The kitchen has built-in furniture, and the future owner can even choose the color of the countertops.

The interior of each apartment is thought out to the smallest detail, the color scheme is matured in classic calm tones. However, the bright accent details in each studio are different: some have red curtains; others, turquoise furniture — there is a lot to choose from.

It would seem that apartments in Cyprus should cost extravagant amounts of money. But Realting.com has real estate for every taste and wallet. Go to the «Cyprus property» section and choose your own option.