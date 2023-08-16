How to get a US Green Card 2025: when to apply, what to consider, and why you may be denied

When can one apply for a 2025 green card? How does one fill out the application form, and what mistakes should be avoided? What are the requirements to participate in the Green Card lottery? How do you check if you have won a green card, and what happens after that? All of this is in our comprehensive guide.

Green Card: What is it and why is it useful?

A green card, also known as a permanent resident card, is an identification document that the U.S. government issues to foreigners who have been granted the right to permanently live and work in this country.

Green card holders have the same rights as citizens of the country and can enjoy all the benefits this status provides. Among them are:

The right to permanent residence.

The right to education.

The ability to be legally employed in the United States.

The ability to run their own business and own real estate.

Eligibility for social benefits and government assistance.

Ability to apply for U.S. citizenship once the requirements are met.

To apply for a green card, one must apply to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ). Initially, a Conditional Green Card is issued, which is valid for 2 years. After that, it can be changed to a permanent one.

How do I get a green card in the United States?

A US green card can be obtained not only through the lottery, although this is the most popular and universal way of obtaining this document. We will tell you what other ways there are:

Marriage to a US citizen. This method involves building a real relationship with an American and proving the non-fictitiousness of the marriage.

This method involves building a real relationship with an American and proving the non-fictitiousness of the marriage. Reunification with family members. If you have close relatives in the U.S.—spouses, parents, children, brothers, or sisters—this option will work for you.

If you have close relatives in the U.S.—spouses, parents, children, brothers, or sisters—this option will work for you. Work visa. You can get a green card while in the country on a work visa. To do this, your employer must provide an invitation, and then you can apply.

You can get a green card while in the country on a work visa. To do this, your employer must provide an invitation, and then you can apply. Outstanding skills. This method is suitable for successful professionals in different fields: musicians, artists, scientists, and others. It is important to prove your uniqueness and achievements.

This method is suitable for successful professionals in different fields: musicians, artists, scientists, and others. It is important to prove your uniqueness and achievements. Political asylum or refugee. If you are under threat or there is a war in your country, you can apply for refugee status.

If you are under threat or there is a war in your country, you can apply for refugee status. Investing in the economy. Investing $1,050,000 or more in the U.S. economy and creating at least 10 jobs will also qualify you for a green card.

Below, we will talk in detail about the Green Card lottery, which is conducted annually by the U.S. Department of State within the framework of the Diversity Visa Program. Approximately 55,000 immigrant visas are allocated to foreign nationals each year, which gives them the opportunity to obtain a residence permit in the United States, i.e. a Green Card.

Key requirements for participation in the Green Card Lottery

The Green Card Lottery covers a wide range of people (people from more than 100 countries can participate) and there are almost no restrictions on participation. Participants are not required to have a special financial status. The process of participating in the lottery itself is free, and the costs associated with entering the U.S. under the program are not too high.

So, Green Card applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have at least a complete high school education or have worked in their occupation for at least two years in the last five years.

Have no criminal history or criminal record.

Be in good health and free of diseases that may pose a threat to American society.

Possess citizenship of the country admitted to the lottery.

Green card application process

A person seeking to enter the lottery must visit https://dvprogram.state.gov/ and fill out an application form.

The online form will ask a variety of questions that the applicant must answer honestly. The scope of the questions is diverse: date of birth, family composition, intention to relocate, and so on.

The following important points should be kept in mind while filling out the enrollment form:

Fill out the application form correctly and submit it on time.

The application form must be filled in English.

Only online applications are accepted, paper versions will not be considered.

Even small mistakes when filling out electronic documents are unacceptable.

Incorrect translations, names of the applicant and family members, as well as incorrect family and child information and improperly designed photographs, may result in disqualification of the application.

It is important to remember that each applicant may only submit one application. Creating multiple applications for one person in order to increase the chances of winning is prohibited. Violation of this rule may result in disqualification from the Diversity Visa Program.

You should also familiarize yourself with the official photo requirements for lottery entrants.

Why a U.S. green card may be denied

You may be denied a green card in the following situations:

If the application is incomplete or incorrectly filled out, or if the required documents are missing.

If the foreigner has been convicted of a serious crime in any country.

If the applicant has a criminal record where the total term of imprisonment is five years or more.

If there is concealment of information or fraud in attempting to obtain a visa.

If there is a violation of the time limits for staying in the U.S. on previously issued visas.

When can I apply for the Green Card in 2025, and when will the results be known?

The Green Card lottery is held annually. Participants in the drawing are randomly determined by a special computer program that selects the lucky winners from thousands of applications.

This year, it will be possible to officially apply for the Green Card lottery program (Diversity Immigrant Visa Program DV-2025) starting in October 2023. They will be accepted until November 8 of the same year. The long-awaited results will be announced on March 1, 2024.

However, you should not expect to automatically receive a green card when you win the lottery. There are several factors to consider. First, green cards are only available to the first 55,000 entrants, although there are more people who win the lottery. Second, the process of obtaining a green card after winning requires collecting and submitting a certain set of documents, as well as undergoing a medical examination, paying a consular fee, and successfully completing a consular interview.

The consulate interview is where the final decision will be made as to whether applicants will be able to immigrate to the United States. The plastic card is usually presented within 4–5 months after crossing the border and entering the United States.

So the chronology is as follows: in 2023—application, in 2024—issuance of the card, in 2025—entry into the United States.