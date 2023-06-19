Are you a talented professional looking to explore new opportunities abroad? A talent visa could be the key to your goals. In our big guide, we'll cover all the details surrounding talent visas: what they are, which countries issue them and for how long, how much they can cost, and what the conditions are in each case.

What is a talent visa?

A talent visa is a type of visa designed for outstanding professionals who can significantly benefit the economy and culture of the country to which they wish to relocate. These visas are usually granted on the basis of certain professional requirements, special skills, and recommendations from employers or experts.

Which countries issue talent visas?

Let's list all the countries that currently issue talent visas:

United States of America

Canada

United Kingdom

France

Australia

New Zealand

Denmark

China

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Each country has its own peculiarities and procedures for obtaining a talent visa. Therefore, it is important to carefully study the requirements and prepare in advance.

How do I get a talent visa in the listed countries? Conditions, cost, and application process

USA—O-1 Visa

Who can apply for a U.S. talent visa?

A non-immigrant O-1 visa in the U.S. is issued to people of extraordinary ability and achievement, namely:

those with exceptional ability in science, education, business, or sports;

people with extraordinary ability in the arts or achievements in the motion picture or television industries;

those accompanying an O-1 artist or athlete to assist in a particular event or performance;

spouses or children of the holder of such a visa.

Main conditions and application process

First, the U.S. employer, an agent in the U.S., or a foreign employer through an agent in the U.S. must file Form I-129 (the petition for a nonimmigrant worker) on your behalf, along with the necessary evidence. It is advisable to file this document at least 45 days before the date of employment.

The U.S. agent can be 1) your actual employer, 2) a representative of both you and the employer, or 3) a person or entity authorized by the employer to act for or on behalf of the employer.

Of course, to qualify for a U.S. talent visa, you must prove that you have outstanding ability in one of the areas listed. This could be, for example, documentation that you have received national or internationally recognized awards or honors, proof of authorship of scholarly articles or publications in major media, letters of recommendation, etc. See the USCIS Policy Manual and Appendix for details on how the eligibility of an applicant is assessed.

What else will be required of the applicant: an agreement between him/her and the host party and an itinerary with the dates of the events that will take place during the planned trip.

Validity period

The American Talent Visa is usually valid for up to three years. If necessary, it can be extended.

The cost of application

The registration fee for applying for a visa is $460. If you fill out more than one form, you must pay the fee for each form separately.

Benefits

Your spouse and children under the age of 21 may accompany you or join you later; they will need to apply for a non-immigrant O-3 visa.

Apply and learn more here .

Canada—Global Talent Stream

Canada launched its own Talent Visa on June 12, 2017, and Quebec introduced its version of the program on September 11, 2017. The Global Talent Stream is part of a broader Global Skills Strategy to directly help Canadian businesses and startups thrive.

Who can apply?

As part of the Canadian Talent Stream, employers must first and foremost hire the highly skilled workers identified on this list:

Computer and information systems managers.

Computer engineers.

Software engineers and designers.

Programmers and interactive media developers.

Mathematicians and statisticians.

Information systems analysts and consultants.

Database analysts and data administrators.

Web designers and developers.

Computer networking specialists.

Information systems testing specialists.

Main conditions and application process

All applicants must have at least five years of experience in their field. Other requirements fall on the employer's shoulders:

Employers must provide evidence that they are actively involved in the business that needs a temporary employee.

The business must provide goods or services related to the job offer. Acceptable documents include a Canadian business license, legal registration forms, tax documents, and certified documents.

Employers are advised to actively recruit Canadians and permanent residents before seeking workers overseas.

Wages should match the prevailing amount paid to Canadians and permanent residents in the same position.

Workers hired under the TFWP must do only the work for which they were hired.

Foreign workers are subject to the same laws that protect Canadians and permanent residents.

Only English or French may be required in the job advertisement. If other languages are required, justification is required at the application stage.

It takes about two weeks to process the documents.

Validity period

Global Talent Stream work permits can be valid for up to three years.

Application Fees

Each application is charged $1,000 to cover processing costs. However, it is usually paid by the employer.

Benefits

Through GTS, spouses of foreign workers can also obtain work permits in Canada. This helps to attract and retain even more talent.

You can apply and learn more here .

UK—Global Talent Visa

The Global Talent visa appeared in the UK in February 2020; it replaces another similar visa called the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent visa.

The Global Talent Visa is suitable for talents and professionals from all over the world who want to move to the UK and work for the benefit of this country.

Who can apply?

Talent in Arts and Culture: organizers and producers, architects, artists, designers, dancers, musicians, theater and film workers, writers, and photographers.

Talent in “Digital Technology”: employees of fintech companies, specialists in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and games.

Science and Research talents: researchers, medical workers, engineers, and humanities scientists.

The visa is divided into two categories: Exceptional Promise and Exceptional Talent. The first category includes people who are at an early stage of their professional career (awards and achievements are less important); the second category includes experienced specialists in their field (in this case, awards and achievements play a key role).

Main conditions and application process

To obtain a visa, you will have to go through three main steps:

1. Obtaining approval from Endorsement Bodies.

A standard set of documents includes:

Resume. It is important to check and update all information, including your LinkedIn profile, and detail your contribution to a particular product or field.

Three letters of recommendation from various experts and companies.

Ten documents confirming that you meet your chosen talent criteria.

Awards and cover letters. These can be work contracts, financial reports, publications, portfolios, and other documents that prove your expertise and achievements.

It is important to note that documents can be submitted for reconsideration. If your Global Talent Visa application was rejected, you can reapply within 28 days.

2. Filing an Immigrant Visa Application.

Once your application is approved, you will receive an email from the Home Office. Within 3 months of receiving it, you will need to apply for your visa. You will need to provide a valid passport and TB test results to do this.

3. Obtain a BRP (Biometric Residence Permit) card.

Aliens who plan to stay in the UK for more than six months should obtain a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP).

This card must be obtained within 10 days of entering the UK. This can be done at the nearest post office, stating the post office number on your application in advance.

The whole process, from preparation to obtaining the visa, can take 1.5 to 6 months.

Global Talent Visa validity period

From 1 to 5 years. You can renew the visa as many times as you want.

The cost of applying for a Global Talent Visa

There are several parts to the fee: £456 (about $563) to apply to the UK admitting authorities; £152 ($187) to apply for approval for the visa itself; plus £624 ($770) for each year of standard medical insurance.

Benefits

The Global Talent visa offers the same opportunities as a residence permit;

There is no requirement to demonstrate English proficiency.

You do not need proof of income;

You can move with your family (with your partner and children under 18).

You can be employed or self-employed;

You can change jobs without having to reapply for a visa;

You can be a volunteer.

You can apply and find out more details here .

Australia—Global Talent Visa Program (GTVP)

The Global Talent Visa is a permanent visa for exceptionally talented and outstanding individuals who can enhance Australia's standing in their field. GTVP applicants must be nominated by an individual or Australian organization with a national reputation in the same field as the candidate. Until February 27, 2021, this visa was called Distinguished Talent.

Who can apply?

Sectors from which professionals are given priority consideration:

Resources (e.g., geology and metallurgy, resource waste management, etc.).

Agri-food and AgTech (agricultural data analytics, biologics, biotechnology, etc.).

Energy.

Health care industries.

Defense, advanced manufacturing, and space.

Circular economy (artificial intelligence and digital technology, bioenergy generation, environmental science, and others).

DigiTech (data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, automation and robotics, blockchain technology, 5G, and others).

Infrastructure and tourism.

Financial services and fintech.

Education.

Explore the sectors in more detail here .

People who excel in sports, the arts, and science will also be considered.

Main conditions and application process

In addition to exceptional achievement in one of your priority areas, you must:

Have a nominee (representative) with a national reputation in your area of talent. This can be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, an eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organization.

Be able to earn a salary at or above the Fair Work threshold, which is A$162,000 per year (about $110,000). This figure is adjusted annually on July 1.

Application process:

Submit an application of interest using Global Talent's contact form .

. After receiving the invitation in the mail, apply for the Global Talent visa (subclass 858) through ImmiAccount .

The step-by-step application procedure is described here .

Application processing time is 5 to 7 months.

Validity Period

This is a permanent visa with no time limit, meaning you can stay in Australia indefinitely.

The cost of application

You must pay from AU$4305 (about $3000) for your application. There is an additional fee of AU$4,890 for each family member applying for a visa with you.

Benefits

With this visa, you can:

stay in Australia permanently;

work and study in Australia;

attend free English language classes provided by the Adult Migrant English Program;

enroll in Australia's public health program, Medicare;

sponsor your relatives to come to Australia;

apply for Australian citizenship.

New Zealand—Talent Visa

Who can apply?

You can apply for a New Zealand Talent Visa if you have exceptional arts, sports, or cultural talent.

Main conditions and application process

Here are the main requirements, in addition to having exceptional talent in the arts, sports, or culture:

you must provide identification;

you must be 55 years of age or younger;

you must be supported by a New Zealand organization with a national reputation in the right fields. Read more about sponsors here .

The average processing time is 49 days.

Validity period

Once you receive your visa, you have three months to fly to New Zealand. The length of stay is up to 30 months.

The cost to apply is from NZ$860 (about $530).

Benefits

With this visa, you can:

work in any occupation for any employer in New Zealand;

apply for a residence permit after 2 years of active work in your field;

include your partner or dependent children in your application for a visa, and then for a residence permit;

You can read more about the conditions here .

France —Talent Passport

The multi-year residence permit, or “talent passport,” was created in France to facilitate the entry of foreigners who are employed or self-employed and want to contribute to the economic attractiveness of the country.

Who can apply?

highly qualified professionals;

young innovative companies;

public or private research, or higher educational institutions;

performing artists, and authors of literary or artistic work.

if you are self-employed, you must meet one of the following criteria to qualify for the Talent Passport:

establish or take control of a business in France;

make direct economic investments;

manage a corporate office for a French company.

Main conditions and application process

Your employment contract or period of residence in France must exceed 3 months.

Earnings are slightly different for each category, but the amount must definitely exceed the legal minimum wage in France for a full-time job (1.5 times and sometimes more).

for a full-time job (1.5 times and sometimes more). For business creators, it is important to have at least the equivalent of a master's degree or five years of professional experience in a comparable position; you will also need to invest at least 30,000 euros in the project.

Validity period

You will be able to stay in the country for no more than 4 continuous years from your arrival in France.

Cost of application

Applicants must pay a tax of €200 to the French Office of Immigration and Nationality (Office français de l'immigration et de l'intégration, OFII) when the permit is issued. In addition to this tax, a stamp duty of €25 per residence permit is charged.

Advantages

You can be accompanied by your family, who will be issued a multi-year residence permit. This will allow your spouse and child (children) at the age of 18 to work.

You can read more about the conditions here .

Denmark—Special individual qualifications

Who can apply?

To apply for the Danish Talent Visa, you need to be a professional who has special individual qualifications. These include:

1) performers or artists, including singers, musicians, and conductors;

2) professional athletes or coaches;

3) specialized chefs.

The main conditions and filing process

As a rule, you must have an employment contract with a company registered in Denmark in order to be able to apply. However, there are certain exceptions, such as when you work for a foreign company providing services in Denmark.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply to the Danish International Recruitment and Integration Agency (SIRI):

Create an order ID for your application;

Pay the fee;

collect and submit documents proving that you are the one who can and should do the job;

fill out and submit the application form (one part of the form should be filled out by your employer);

(one part of the form should be filled out by your employer); Register your biometric information;

Get an answer.

The standard processing time for the application is one month.

Importantly, you will only be allowed to work for the company that issued your permit. You are also allowed to do unpaid volunteer work. If you are offered a new job, you must apply for a new permit. This also applies if you are offered a new position with the same company.

Validity period

A residence permit and a work permit allow you to stay in Denmark for the duration of your permit. In addition, the permit allows you to stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days during the last 180 days.

Cost of application

There is a one-time filing fee of 4,670 Danish kroner (about $680).

Benefits

A residence and work permit allow your partner and children under 18 to come to Denmark with you.

You are also entitled to free Danish language lessons. To qualify, you must be 18 years old, and your local address must be registered with the Danish National Register.

You can apply and find out more here .

China—China Talent Visa (R Visa)

The China Talent Visa, also called the R Visa, is granted to foreigners who are talented in a particular field. It allows them to both stay and work in the country if they want to. The R visa is an extension of the Z visa, which allows foreign nationals to work in China if they have a work permit or work certificate issued by the Chinese government through any of its agents.

Who can apply?

Applicants for the Chinese Talent Visa can be:

Any foreigner who has joined a talent introduction program accredited by any of China's talent management agencies. Such programs include the CAS One Hundred Talents Project, the Introduction of Famous Professors, the 100 Talent Plan, or the 1,000 Talent Plan.

Those who have been recognized for their professional achievements in various fields, such as Nobel Prize winners, academy of science or technical scientists, professors, and vice professors from the top 200 universities in the world.

Foreigners who are managers of market-oriented, government-supported businesses. They can be managers of Fortune 500 companies or executives of Chinese-owned enterprises.

Main conditions and application process

Here are the documents required to apply for a talent visa:

A valid passport with a validity period of at least 6 months.

Application form with the correct data.

Recent passport-size color photograph taken at least 6 months ago.

Letter verifying that the applicant is indeed a high-caliber talent. A letter must be received from the provincial bureau of foreign experts.

Note. The Chinese Embassy or Consulate may request any other document to support your Chinese visa application.

A request normally takes about four business days to process.

Validity Period

The China Talent Visa is essentially a multiple-entry visa, valid for 5–10 years. Its holder can stay in China for up to 180 days per visit.

Cost of application

The Chinese R visa can be obtained free of charge. However, if you apply through CVASC (Chinese Visa Application Service Center), you may need to pay a certain amount (from $149, depending on the services rendered).

Benefits

The spouses and children of the applicants are also eligible for family visas of the same duration.

Apply and learn more here .

Hong Kong—Top Talent Pass Scheme

Who can apply?

Talented individuals who have not yet received a job offer in Hong Kong but are interested in settling down and working there can apply under the TTPS (Top Talent Pass Scheme).

Applicants for the Hong Kong Talent Visa may include:

Individuals with an annual income of HK$2.5 million or more ($3.2 million);

graduates of the world's top 100 universities with at least three years of work experience in the last five years immediately preceding the date of application;

or graduates of the world's top 100 universities in the last five years immediately preceding the date of application, with less than three years of work experience—visas will be allocated based on an annual quota that is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Main conditions and application process

What will be required of the applicant:

An applicant's Hong Kong ID card (if available).

An official transcript of academic records, certificate of completion, or cover letter from the degree-granting institution confirming that the candidate has obtained a bachelor's degree from any relevant universities/institutions of higher education (they must be listed on the composite list of the top 100 universities in the world).

Documentary proof of work experience.

Documentary proof that the applicant has an annual income of HK$2.5 million or more in the year immediately preceding the date of application.

It normally takes four weeks to process TTPS visa/entry clearance applications after receiving all required documents.

Validity Period

TTPS participants are usually granted an initial stay of two years. An extension of this period is possible.

Benefits

You can bring your family with you.

You can apply here and find out more about it here .

Malaysia—Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T)

The Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T) was introduced in April 2011 by the Malaysian government. This visa aims to attract and retain the best talent in the country.

Who can apply?

RP-T will be offered to highly skilled expatriates who wish to live and work in Malaysia on a long-term basis.

Main conditions and application process

To receive the Malaysia Talent Visa, applicants must:

Have worked in Malaysia for at least three 3 consecutive years;

Have a valid Employment Pass with a validity of more than 3 months at the time of application/re-application;

Be paid a basic monthly salary of 15,000 ringgits ($3240) not including any allowances and/or bonuses;

Have a Malaysian tax number and have paid income tax for the last 2 years (minimum) at the time of application;

Have a Ph.D./M.B.A. degree or diploma in any discipline from a recognized university or a professional certificate of competence from a recognized professional institute;

Have at least 5 years of total work experience.

Look for all the necessary documents to apply here .

. Apply, upload all documents, pay, and track the status of your application online.

Once your application has been reviewed and approved, you will receive an email notification detailing how to proceed.

Validity Period

The holder of the pass will be allowed to stay and work in Malaysia for 10 years, with the possibility of an extension.

Cost of application

The application fee per applicant is RM530 (about $430).

The fee for processing one application is RM2531 (about $550).

Fee for children under 18 (if any): RM2279 (about $500).

Fee for other dependents: RM2279 (about $500).

The immigration pass fee for a single applicant is RM500 (about $108).

Advantages

You can change employers without needing to update the document.

The RP-T holder's spouse and children (under the age of 18) will receive a residency permit, and the spouse will be able to work in Malaysia.