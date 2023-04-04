Germany has finally approved an updated “Skilled Immigration Act.” It will now be easier for professionals from third countries to come to this country and work there.

The fact is that Germany is severely short of workers—according to the country's Interior Ministry, there were about 1.98 million open jobs in Germany in 2022, the highest number on record.

“We will make sure we bring in the skilled workers that our economy has desperately needed for years.” “Anyone who works with small and medium-sized businesses and commerce knows that this is the only way we can ensure that our country thrives,” German Interior Minister Nancy Fizer said.

Here are the main changes that will be made to the current Skilled Immigration Act: