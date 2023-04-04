“Almost 2 million open jobs.” Germany approves amendments to the Skilled Immigration Act
04.04.2023 18:04
Germany an updated “Skilled Immigration Act.” It will now be easier for professionals from third countries to come to this country and work there.
The fact is that Germany is severely short of workers—according to the country's Interior Ministry, there were about 1.98 million open jobs in Germany in 2022, the highest number on record.
“We will make sure we bring in the skilled workers that our economy has desperately needed for years.” “Anyone who works with small and medium-sized businesses and commerce knows that this is the only way we can ensure that our country thrives,” German Interior Minister Nancy Fizer said.
Here are the main changes that will be made to the current Skilled Immigration Act:
- More specialists with higher education will be able to obtain the EU Blue Card.
- Foreigners with at least two years of work experience and professional qualifications recognized in their home country will be able to come and work in Germany. The only thing is to meet a certain salary threshold.
- Professional qualifications no longer have to be recognized in Germany. And those who want their professional qualifications to be recognized in Germany can do so upon arrival; it is no longer necessary to do so beforehand.
- It will be possible to obtain a new visa to look for work. That is, you can come to Germany and look for work in your field locally. With this visa, you can work up to 20 hours per week.
- It will be possible to find a job in Germany for a short period (up to eight months). However, this will only apply to sectors that are particularly in demand in the country.