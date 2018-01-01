New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece

We offer apartments with storerooms.
The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
Oak floors
Daikin heat pump
Daikin air conditioning
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.
We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, in the southwest part of Athens, close to Bournazi area and a metro station.
Metro station - 800 meters
Center of Peristeri - 1 km
Bournazi Square - 250 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 250 meters
Airport - 37 km
Hospital - 1.4 km
We offer apartments with large terraces and a panoramic view, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the greenest areas of Athens.
School - 20 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
Grove - 560 meters