New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€285,000
About the complex

We offer apartments in a residence with a garden and a parking.

Some flats have a view of the sea.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

  • Heat pump
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
  • Solar panels
The property is located in a quiet residential area, in southern Athens.

  • Center of Glyfada - 4.2 km
  • Coast - 5 km
  • Shops and restaurants - 300 meters
  • Public transport stops - 150 meters
  • School - 250 meters
  • Airport - 27 km
  • Hospital - 3.2 km
Attica, Greece

