Kopisca, Belarus

from €35,081

81 m² 1

Imagine a place where everything is thought out to the smallest detail, a city-community with a special atmosphere where people trust each other. All of this is Novaya Borovaya. Despite the fact that each quarter is different from all others in its infrastructure, planning and general mood, they all form a single, European-style urban environment. The district is located on a plot of more than 100 hectares, next to the main avenue of Minsk. The project won the «Home Awards: Best for Life in the Field of Repair, Construction, Architecture and Design in Belarus» in the nomination «Best Residential District». Novaya Borovaya is a place where ideas and technologies create a comfortable environment for life, work and study. Construction is carried out according to the unusual, at least for Belarus, concept of SMART+SOCIAL, which involves the creation of the most developed social infrastructure. Every detail in Novaya Borovaya is created with love for its inhabitants, so the first thing guests of the district notice is its attention to detail. At the same time, together with housing, other necessary infrastructure is being developed: three kindergartens, a modern school, a sports complex with swimming pools, and a shopping center have already been built. Small shops also operate on the ground floors of the buildings. Special attention is paid to the pets of Novaya Borovaya, who get the best living conditions.