Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Krasici
5
Duplex Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 5 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Villa 1   House area: 318 m2 Plot area: 635 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Parking space…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tudorovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tudorovici, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Area: 450 m2 Land area: 580 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Studio apartment for staff Saun…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Montenegro
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 872 m²
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzE_Hm8kjVc[/embed] Villa Mirista represents an unpa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Total area: 500 m2 (300 m2 + terrace 200m2) Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Floor: 2nd Furnishe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Area: 491 m2 (256 m2 + 89 m2 terrace + 146 m2 roof terrace) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 …
$4,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Area: 382 m2 (242 m2 + 120 m2 terraces + 20 m2 swimming pool) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Pr…
$3,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Area: 325 m2 (207 m2 + 118 m2 terraces) Garden (EUR): 101 m2 (49 m2 paved + 52 m2 lawn) Be…
$3,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Offered for sale in the prestigious Marina Village of Lustica Bay, this elegant two-bedroom …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Budva, Old Town - exclusive three-bedroom duplex penthouse apartment   Apartment area: 192…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Area: 132 m2 (82 m2 + 50 m2) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Garage: 38 m2   Two furnished apa…
$487,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Area: 135.07 m2 ( 119,23 m2 + 15.84 m2 terrace ) + yard 41,16 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 …
$1,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Area: 70 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Garage: 1 Distance from the sea: 30 m   Three-bed…
$362,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go