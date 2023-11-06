  1. Realting.com
  3. Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat

Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
€340,000
About the complex

Welcome to this stunning 4-bedroom apartment in Tivat. This apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”, which is designed with a perfect blend of modern style and functionality. The apartment boasts 122.5 square meters of living space. There are two bathrooms and a spacious terrace. The complex itself is designed with a focus on quality and functionality. There is an underground parking area, providing safe and secure parking for your vehicle.

The location of this apartment is unbeatable. It is situated in a good neighborhood, which is close to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro, a luxurious marina with numerous amenities. You will have everything you need right at your doorstep.

It is also available for sale 3-bedroom apartment within the same complex. This is a unique opportunity to own a luxurious apartment in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat.

It is an investment opportunity not to be missed.

Tivat, Montenegro

Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
€340,000
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Apartment building Two-bedroom Penthouse with a sea view in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
€650,000
The Penthouse A904 (1) – it is a stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the 11th floor. This luxurious penthouse offers a living area of 67.86 square meters and a terrace measuring 13.20 square meters, with an additional 50 square meters of terrace space. The penthouse boasts panoramic views of the sea and the Old Town. The apartment features a spacious living area, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with two spacious terraces.  One unique feature of this penthouse is the possibility to divide it into two connected studio apartments, each with their own entrances, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and a terrace of 50 square meters.  Finally, the more money you invest upfront, the greater the possibility for a bigger discount and a lower price, making this an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for a luxurious apartment with rental potential. Expected income from renting apartment A904 – 75.000 Euro Don’t miss out on the chance to own this stunning penthouse in Porto Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or for more information. Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
Residential complex K-Residence
Residential complex K-Residence
Bar, Montenegro
from
€111,320
Area 50–139 m²
15 properties 15
Completion date: 2025
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
€320,000
This one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor, offers a stunning central sea view. The living area measures 54.47m2 with an additional 20m2 terrace, totaling 74.47m2. The apartment features a spacious living room, a dining room with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, and a storage room. The terrace offers a panoramic view of Mediteranska Street and the city. The apartment comes fully furnished. The earlier you invest, the bigger the discount and lower the price! Expected income from renting apartment B502 – 30.000 Euros (minimum 100 nights per year). Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops. Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year. Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%. The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.  Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 
