Four-bedroom Duplex in the new complex Kalimanjska, Tivat

Welcome to this stunning 4-bedroom apartment in Tivat. This apartment is located in a brand new complex “Kalimanj Residence”, which is designed with a perfect blend of modern style and functionality. The apartment boasts 122.5 square meters of living space. There are two bathrooms and a spacious terrace. The complex itself is designed with a focus on quality and functionality. There is an underground parking area, providing safe and secure parking for your vehicle.

The location of this apartment is unbeatable. It is situated in a good neighborhood, which is close to shops, beaches, and Porto Montenegro, a luxurious marina with numerous amenities. You will have everything you need right at your doorstep.

It is also available for sale 3-bedroom apartment within the same complex. This is a unique opportunity to own a luxurious apartment in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat.

It is an investment opportunity not to be missed.