  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje

Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje

Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 29706
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

📍 Izdavanje dvosoban stan – Preko Morače, Podgorica   ✨ Prostran i funkcionalan stan na odličnoj lokaciji!   Površina: 70 m² Struktura: Dnevna soba + kuhinja + trpezarija, dvije spavaće sobe, dvije terase Sprat: 2. sprat (zgrada bez lifta) Stan je komforan, pogodan za porodicu ili bračni par Lokacija: miran dio Preko Morače, u blizini svih važnih sadržaja   💶 Cijena: 800 € mjesečno

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$205,382
Residential quarter Luxuriously furnished one bedroom apartment in City kvart
Krajova, Montenegro
from
$156,090
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$212,825
Residential quarter Izdavanje, Jednosoban stan, Stari aerodrom
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
You are viewing
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Preko Morace, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2 u kompleksu Central Point. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnik za svakodnevni zivot, u blizini trznog centra "Big fashi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$939
Izdaje se dvosoban stan povrsine 80m2 na drugom spratu stambene zgrade u City Kvartu!Stan je kompletno opremljen i spreman za zivot!U cijenu uracunato parking mjesto pod rampom!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Show all Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 36–239 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 43.0
163,427 – 193,616
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 74.0
193,451 – 356,930
Apartment 3 rooms
239.0
1,52M
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications