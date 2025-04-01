  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential complex (new houses) in the Dubovica area of Budva

Residential complex (new houses) in the Dubovica area of Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$155,484
;
16
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27123
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 25918
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Residential buildings in a new complex in Budva.

A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from the Mega Mall shopping center. The area is actively developing, and a new municipal hospital is planned to be built nearby.

About the Project:
The complex will be developed in three phases. The first phase includes 9 residential buildings, including buildings 3 and 4, where apartments are currently available for sale. Completion of construction is scheduled for June 2026.
Each building has three levels — residential floors and a basement level with underground parking.
The buildings are designed in accordance with the terraced landscape, ensuring excellent sunlight exposure and open views.

Advantages of the Complex:
• Spacious apartments with increased living area
• High-quality construction materials and well-thought-out architecture
• Gated and secured territory with property management
• Modern elevators and underground parking
• Landscaped grounds with trees and flowering plants.

Apartments with one and two bedrooms are available for sale.
This project is a great opportunity to acquire comfortable, high-quality real estate in a promising area of Budva — ideal for living, vacationing, or investment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.6
Price per m², USD 3,740
Apartment price, USD 155,484
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 63.4
Price per m², USD 3,682
Apartment price, USD 233,245

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$184,422
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$729,047
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
You are viewing
Residential complex (new houses) in the Dubovica area of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$155,484
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$523,126
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 130–328 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard wit…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$217,435
Area 44–189 m²
19 real estate properties 19
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magn…
Developer
MS Invest
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications