Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go