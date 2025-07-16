  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives

Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$191,430
6
ID: 26976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Maldives
  • State
    Malé Atoll

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An unprecedented opportunity to become a co-owner of a hotel in the Maldives managed by the #1 lifestyle brand.

Direct participation in the project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market - a high-margin price segment with maximum demand and no competition.

Terms for investor participation:

Guaranteed rental income of 10% per annum for 3 years - from 16,400 EUR per year.

Hotel rooms for sale from 164,000 EUR

Equity participation:

  • 17% per annum with an investment of 300,000 USD
  • 20% per annum with an investment of 500,000 USD

Your income: up to 60% on invested funds for 3 years or from 153,000 USD.

Become a co-owner of an exclusive hotel in the Maldives!

The hotel will be built on one of the few inhabited islands - Thulusdhoo, North Malé Atol with existing infrastructure: power grids, water, sewerage, logistics, housing for staff.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges and small hotels of category 2-3★

The average bill per night is from $60 to $120, depending on the season and accommodation conditions.

This place is chosen by surfers, divers and digital nomads who value authenticity, proximity to the waves and affordable price.

The complex will be the first high-level project in this area - with full-fledged infrastructure, service and design that meets international 4★ standards. Due to the lack of competitors in this segment, the project will take all the traffic of tourists of its category.

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

  • 18-25% higher occupancy than non-chain and name-brand properties
  • 30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories
  • Transparent standards of service, marketing and reporting

Accommodation formats:

  • ~160 standard rooms in a 6-story high-tech hotel on the shore
  • Basic room typology: 24 m2 + 6 m2 balcony
  • Additional categories with increased area y
  • ~60 overwater villas with private terraces
  • Area: 50 m2
  • Direct descent into the lagoon, classic resort configuration
  • Higher average bill, high payback

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

  • The project is being implemented in the range of $200-$350 per room and $400-$600 per villa.
  • This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy is traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).
     

Rental yield 15%-18%

  • Maximum operational efficiency due to the brand, professional management and formed tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.

Location on the map

Malé Atoll, Maldives

