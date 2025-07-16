Apart hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives

An unprecedented opportunity to become a co-owner of a hotel in the Maldives managed by the #1 lifestyle brand.
Direct participation in the project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market - a high-margin price segment with maximum demand and no competition.
Terms for investor participation:
Guaranteed rental income of 10% per annum for 3 years - from 16,400 EUR per year.
Hotel rooms for sale from 164,000 EUR
Equity participation:
Your income: up to 60% on invested funds for 3 years or from 153,000 USD.
Become a co-owner of an exclusive hotel in the Maldives!
The hotel will be built on one of the few inhabited islands - Thulusdhoo, North Malé Atol with existing infrastructure: power grids, water, sewerage, logistics, housing for staff.
Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges and small hotels of category 2-3★
The average bill per night is from $60 to $120, depending on the season and accommodation conditions.
This place is chosen by surfers, divers and digital nomads who value authenticity, proximity to the waves and affordable price.
The complex will be the first high-level project in this area - with full-fledged infrastructure, service and design that meets international 4★ standards. Due to the lack of competitors in this segment, the project will take all the traffic of tourists of its category.
According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:
Accommodation formats:
Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:
Rental yield 15%-18%