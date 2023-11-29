Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zemgale, Latvia

29 properties total found
5 room house in Aizupe, Latvia
5 room house
Aizupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 214 m²
Floor 1
A fully equipped, bright, warm and cozy house in Ozolnieki is for sale. Qualitatively built,…
€280,000
9 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
9 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 333 m²
Floor 2
House and house extras - all communications, balcony, terrace, sauna, bathouse, pool, window…
€195,000
4 room house in good condition in Zilkalne, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Zilkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is designed in Danish style, wooden furniture and decoration. The bedroom on th…
€72,800
House in good condition in Ogre, Latvia
House in good condition
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
A garden house for sale with an agreed project and an active building permit in Ogre. The pr…
€35,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Aizupe, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Aizupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A three-room apartment in a famous project in Iecavkrasti is for sale. The apartment house …
€137,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
One storey house in calm Jelgavas area. With 3 bedrooms and spacious living room and kitchen…
€234,000
2 room house with stove, with needs repair in Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
2 room house with stove, with needs repair
Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Consists of 6.1 ha land, a farm whichincludes a garage, a farm kitchen, fullyrenovated and f…
€192,900
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in keipenes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
keipenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
In Jurmala, in the Vaivari district, on Zalya 3 Street we offer 16 lined Rondo houses. If i…
€300,000
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jelgava, Latvia
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment with access to the roof of the house. The apartment consists of two floors.…
€900,000
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jelgava, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer the purchase of a modern and cozy private house located in Dzilnutsiems, Babi Paris…
€346,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
€59,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
€200,000
4 room apartment in Lielvarde, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lielvarde, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/3
€400,000
3 room apartment with yard in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
€350,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 6/6
Charming attic apartment in the center. - gas heating, - parquet floors, radiators built int…
€379,000
3 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale spacious, cozy 3 -room apartment in a restored facade house. The apartment is locat…
€350,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, in city center in Ikskile, Latvia
5 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, in city center
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale spacious, comfortable apartment in a restored pre-war facade house. No burden. Entr…
€441,090
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€530,530
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€209,520
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€240,760
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€170,500
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€212,740
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€119,020
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
€1,29M
3 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€340,000
3 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
  The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined …
€454,667
4 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€483,130
5 room house with air conditioning in keipenes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house with air conditioning
keipenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
€250,000
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/6
3-bedroom of apartment of vitkh of an of amazing of viev then St.Peter's of ckhurckh for hal…
€600,000
