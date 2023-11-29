Houses for sale in Zemgale, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house in Aizupe, Latvia
5 room house
Aizupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 214 m²
Floor 1
A fully equipped, bright, warm and cozy house in Ozolnieki is for sale. Qualitatively built,…
€280,000
9 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
9 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 333 m²
Floor 2
House and house extras - all communications, balcony, terrace, sauna, bathouse, pool, window…
€195,000
4 room house in good condition in Zilkalne, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Zilkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is designed in Danish style, wooden furniture and decoration. The bedroom on th…
€72,800
House in good condition in Ogre, Latvia
House in good condition
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
A garden house for sale with an agreed project and an active building permit in Ogre. The pr…
€35,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
One storey house in calm Jelgavas area. With 3 bedrooms and spacious living room and kitchen…
€234,000
2 room house with stove, with needs repair in Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
2 room house with stove, with needs repair
Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Consists of 6.1 ha land, a farm whichincludes a garage, a farm kitchen, fullyrenovated and f…
€192,900
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in keipenes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
keipenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
In Jurmala, in the Vaivari district, on Zalya 3 Street we offer 16 lined Rondo houses. If i…
€300,000
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jelgava, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer the purchase of a modern and cozy private house located in Dzilnutsiems, Babi Paris…
€346,000
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
€1,29M
5 room house with air conditioning in keipenes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house with air conditioning
keipenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
€250,000
