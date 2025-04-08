Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dobele
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dobele, Latvia

2 properties total found
House 11 rooms in Dobele, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
$86,360
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Dobele, Latvia
3 room house
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,962
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
