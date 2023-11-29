Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zemgale, Latvia

19 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Aizupe, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Aizupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A three-room apartment in a famous project in Iecavkrasti is for sale. The apartment house …
€137,000
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jelgava, Latvia
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment with access to the roof of the house. The apartment consists of two floors.…
€900,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
€59,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
€200,000
4 room apartment in Lielvarde, Latvia
4 room apartment
Lielvarde, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/3
€400,000
3 room apartment with yard in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
€350,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 6/6
Charming attic apartment in the center. - gas heating, - parquet floors, radiators built int…
€379,000
3 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, for rent, with management company services
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale spacious, cozy 3 -room apartment in a restored facade house. The apartment is locat…
€350,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, in city center in Ikskile, Latvia
5 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, in city center
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale spacious, comfortable apartment in a restored pre-war facade house. No burden. Entr…
€441,090
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€530,530
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€209,520
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€240,760
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€170,500
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€212,740
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with yard
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
€119,020
3 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€340,000
3 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
  The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined …
€454,667
4 room apartment with gas heating in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment with gas heating
Ogre, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
€483,130
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/6
3-bedroom of apartment of vitkh of an of amazing of viev then St.Peter's of ckhurckh for hal…
€600,000
Properties features in Zemgale, Latvia

