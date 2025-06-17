Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Riga, Latvia

21 property total found
7 room house in Riga, Latvia
7 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Floor 3/3
We offer to buy a quality private house located in a quiet area of Riga, Imante.The house ha…
$1,93M
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 840 m²
We agree to buy a house in Riga on the island of Lucavsala. The unique, quiet place through …
$1,55M
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a modern residential house, with a magnificent design renovation of the highest lev…
$684,385
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an elegant and modern row house in one of the most prestigious areas of Riga - Meza…
$668,720
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
House for rent for the summer season 2014, located near the sea, 120 m2 of the sea.The house…
$875,713
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Afe has offered row house units for sale in one of Riga's most prestigious districts - Mezap…
$626,141
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 875 m²
Floor 3/3
Private villa for sale in Baltezers! Great location right on the lake. The village is just a…
$1,20M
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Camelia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most p…
$788,111
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet location among private homes. A good location allows you to …
$652,230
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
Vetzaki, it is one of the most beloved sea resorts rijan, convenient transport links with Ri…
$815,287
7 room house in Riga, Latvia
7 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in a quiet part of Riga, in Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, departme…
$728,323
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 268 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,63M
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for rent a completely new house with a spacious and well-maintained territory. The …
$741,417
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Magnolia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most …
$912,361
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
The house in Vecaki for sale, located just 200 m from the beach and 15 minutes leads to the …
$829,079
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale - light and spacious family house with garden in one of the best parts of Riga - Me…
$1,20M
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Linea (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most pre…
$756,587
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
An individual family house stunning 500 sq.m. Located on the shore of Lake Kishezers it is o…
$760,935
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a wonderful 2 -storey house in a residential area in Mežaparks for sale. Mezhap…
$652,230
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Camelia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most p…
$645,708
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an exclusive villa for sale in a modern style in one of Riga's most prestigious are…
$1,34M
