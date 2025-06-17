Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Riga, Latvia

Villa 12 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 23
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Floor 2/2
A manor with a log building and a second residential house in the territory. Well-maintained…
$749,626
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 248 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern interior design, on two floors. There is a grill house in the yard.On the 1st floor: …
$329,189
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
