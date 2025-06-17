Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Riga, Latvia

6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Afe has offered row house units for sale in one of Riga's most prestigious districts - Mezap…
$626,141
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Camelia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most p…
$788,111
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Magnolia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most …
$912,361
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Linea (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most pre…
$756,587
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Camelia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most p…
$645,708
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an exclusive villa for sale in a modern style in one of Riga's most prestigious are…
$1,34M
