Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ogres novads
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

Ogresgala pagasts
20
Keipenes pagasts
3
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 3/3
We sell a spacious, well-built house in Marupa. At a distance of 5 minutes. on foot is the S…
$603,313
Leave a request
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
$236,388
Leave a request
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
We offer for sale a modern private house. The house is located in the dune area, in a closed…
$867,572
Leave a request
House in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
$777,262
Leave a request
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 3/3
Jurmala is a unique city - a resort in Latvia, on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Everyone who…
$597,877
Leave a request
House in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Area 186 m²
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hous…
$597,877
Leave a request
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Unique apartment – Penthouse on the top floor of a 20-story Manhattan-style residential and …
$763,949
Leave a request

Properties features in Ogres novads, Latvia

with Garage
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go