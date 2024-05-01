  1. Realting.com
Business center Pērses street 2a

Riga, Latvia
$9,350
9
ID: 33939
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Latvia
  City
    Riga

Property characteristics

    2023

About the complex

Class A office building in the center of Riga. BREEAM Excellent certification (reflecting high sustainability and energy efficiency). Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and bicycle parking. Spacious, landscaped inner courtyard. Spacious premises with ceiling heights ranging from 2.76 m to 4.08 m. Large balconies and terraces ranging from 29.4 m² to 188.1 m². Independent ventilation units for each group of premises.

Riga, Latvia
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
