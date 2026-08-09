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Сommercial property in Jurmala, Latvia

;
hotels
7
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
8
40 properties total found
Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
$754,199
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
$1,86M
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VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Unique land plot with a helipad in Jurmala. The plot area is 8411 m2 with boxes and garages…
$487,397
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Revenue house 1 322 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 322 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 18
Area 1 322 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 4-star hotel complex in the most prestigious area of Jurmala. Possible redevelopmen…
$2,29M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
New building for sale in Jurmala, Mellugi: a three-storey hotel on the Mellugi highway, near…
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Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Floor 1/3
Investment project: land with a project in the center of Jurmala, near the sea, Jomas street…
$1,09M
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Investment 3 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 3 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
$1,76M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
Giardino is a unique establishment, combining a restaurant, cafe, and a spacious banquet hal…
$2,35M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Revenue house 612 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 612 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 612 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby is…
$1,44M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
$2,27M
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Revenue house 1 140 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility consists of building 1 with an area of 950 sq.m. and building 3 with an area of…
$1,37M
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot for commercial development with an area of 4430 m2 at the entrance to Jurmala. Bu…
$1,37M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 1 740 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 740 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
$3,38M
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Hotel 1 126 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 126 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 126 m²
Commercial property on Jomas Street in Jurmala with an approved reconstruction project for c…
$1,36M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 2 479 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 2 479 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 479 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia – in Sigulda, nea…
$1,51M
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Hotel 1 342 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 342 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 342 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Jurmala, just 200 meters from the beach and …
Price on request
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale for commercial development. Located in Dubulti, Jurmala 100 m from the Lielup…
$154,443
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale with a total area of ​​1553 m2 in Jurmala. All communications: electricity, w…
$49,327
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 155 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 155 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
$872,907
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Investment 12 114 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 12 114 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 12 114 m²
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
$2,31M
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Investment 2 815 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 815 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer an attractive investment project in the very center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Avenue…
$1,75M
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Investment 1 640 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 640 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment project in Bulduri, consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a tota…
$1,39M
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
A plot of land for sale near the sea in Asari with an area of 1546 m2. Free from buildings,…
$154,335
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 330 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 330 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer to buy a guest house or apartment, located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buldur…
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot by the sea in Asari with a total area of ​​3146 m2. It consists of 2 separate plo…
$461,853
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 56 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property 56 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 56 m²
Commercial premises for rent in the centre of Kauguri. Front-facing premises with an excell…
$56,426
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Investment 8 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 8 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 8 000 m²
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
$1,38M
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Commercial property in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial property
Jurmala, Latvia
For sale is a land plot on the first line from the sea, with a ready-made project for a 5-st…
$7,05M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 650 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 650 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase a building with a spacious private territory, which is located in Jurma…
$1,11M
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Revenue house 1 875 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 875 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 875 m²
Number of floors 5
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
$3,46M
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