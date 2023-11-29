UAE
Latvia
Commercial
Jurmala
Commercial real estate in Jurmala, Latvia
hotels
9
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
12
44 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Jurmala, Latvia
1
300 m²
1/3
overhaul, built-in lamps, carpeting
€290,000
€290,000
Leave a request
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
7
330 m²
3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
€650,000
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
402 m²
3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
€1,30M
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
20
1 740 m²
4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
€2,95M
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
26
1 000 m²
1/3
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Melluzhi: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on…
€1,50M
€1,50M
Leave a request
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
1 126 m²
For sale a commercial facility for reconstruction in the very center of the street. Jomas in…
€1,49M
€1,49M
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Unique land plot with a helipad in Jurmala. The plot area is 8411 m2 with boxes and garages…
€420,550
€420,550
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Ideal land plot for business in Jurmala! Land plot for commercial development with an are…
€1,20M
€1,20M
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land by the sea in Asari with an area of 1546 m2. Building types: (JC) - Low-rise apar…
€208,710
€208,710
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale for commercial development. Located in Dubulti, Jurmala 100 m from the Lielup…
€280,000
€280,000
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale on the banks of the Lielupe River, with a total area of 6914 m2. Smooth plo…
€350,000
€350,000
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
For sale two plots of land with ready-made projects for apartment buildings in Melluzi. The…
€400,000
€400,000
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale with a total area of 1553 m2 in Jurmala. All communications: electricity, w…
€45,000
€45,000
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land by the sea in Asari with an area of 1600 m2. - free from buildings - all communic…
€216,000
€216,000
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
153 m²
1/1
We present to your attention a wonderful, cozy restaurant located in a great location in Jur…
€380,000
€380,000
Leave a request
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
32
1 640 m²
4/4
The investment project in Bulduri consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a …
€1,75M
€1,75M
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 025 m²
3/3
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
€1,20M
€1,20M
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
7
612 m²
3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
€1,24M
€1,24M
Leave a request
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
2 135 m²
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
€1,20M
€1,20M
Leave a request
Investment with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
466 m²
2/3
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
€525,000
€525,000
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
4
103 m²
1/3
We offer for sale excellent commercial premises in the heart of Jurmala - Maiori in a reside…
€308,400
€308,400
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
2 479 m²
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
€1,31M
€1,31M
Leave a request
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
309 m²
1
Latvia Jurmala Restaurant on a pedestrian street Restaurant on a central pedestrian shopping…
€650,000
€650,000
Leave a request
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land for development on the 1st line in Jurmala near the Dzintari concert hall La…
€3,50M
€3,50M
Leave a request
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
500 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant on the pedestrian street of Jurmala Retail premises on …
€1,35M
€1,35M
Leave a request
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
1 368 m²
Residential complex with commercial space 200 m from Dzintari Concert Hall in Jurmala 4 b…
€2,40M
€2,40M
Leave a request
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 000 m²
5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
€1,50M
€1,50M
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 197 m²
3/3
€3,30M
€3,30M
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 838 m²
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
€1,90M
€1,90M
Leave a request
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
1 875 m²
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
€3,00M
€3,00M
Leave a request
