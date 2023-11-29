Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial 1 room in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial 1 room
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
overhaul, built-in lamps, carpeting
€290,000
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 402 m²
Floor 3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
Close
Investment 20 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Melluzhi: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on…
€1,50M
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 126 m²
For sale a commercial facility for reconstruction in the very center of the street. Jomas in…
€1,49M
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Unique land plot with a helipad in Jurmala. The plot area is 8411 m2 with boxes and garages…
€420,550
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Ideal land plot for business in Jurmala! Land plot for commercial development with an are…
€1,20M
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land by the sea in Asari with an area of ​​1546 m2. Building types: (JC) - Low-rise apar…
€208,710
Commercial with electricity, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale for commercial development. Located in Dubulti, Jurmala 100 m from the Lielup…
€280,000
Commercial with electricity, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale on the banks of the Lielupe River, with a total area of ​​6914 m2. Smooth plo…
€350,000
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
For sale two plots of land with ready-made projects for apartment buildings in Melluzi. The…
€400,000
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale with a total area of ​​1553 m2 in Jurmala. All communications: electricity, w…
€45,000
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Land by the sea in Asari with an area of ​​1600 m2. - free from buildings - all communic…
€216,000
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
We present to your attention a wonderful, cozy restaurant located in a great location in Jur…
€380,000
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 4/4
The investment project in Bulduri consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a …
€1,75M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 025 m²
Floor 3/3
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
€1,20M
Close
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 612 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
€1,24M
Shop in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 135 m²
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
€1,20M
Investment with parking in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 466 m²
Floor 2/3
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
€525,000
Commercial 4 rooms with parking in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale excellent commercial premises in the heart of Jurmala - Maiori in a reside…
€308,400
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 479 m²
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
€1,31M
Commercial in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 309 m²
Floor 1
Latvia Jurmala Restaurant on a pedestrian street Restaurant on a central pedestrian shopping…
€650,000
Commercial in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land for development on the 1st line in Jurmala near the Dzintari concert hall La…
€3,50M
Commercial in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant on the pedestrian street of Jurmala Retail premises on …
€1,35M
Commercial in Jurmala, Latvia
Commercial
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 368 m²
Residential complex with commercial space 200 m from Dzintari Concert Hall in Jurmala 4 b…
€2,40M
Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
€1,50M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 197 m²
Floor 3/3
€3,30M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 838 m²
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
€1,90M
Revenue house in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 875 m²
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
€3,00M
