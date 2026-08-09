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Hotels for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

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сommercial properties
40
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
8
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7 properties total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
New building for sale in Jurmala, Mellugi: a three-storey hotel on the Mellugi highway, near…
Price on request
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
$2,27M
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Hotel 1 126 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 126 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 126 m²
Commercial property on Jomas Street in Jurmala with an approved reconstruction project for c…
$1,36M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Hotel 2 479 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 2 479 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 479 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia – in Sigulda, nea…
$1,51M
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Hotel 1 342 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 342 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 342 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Jurmala, just 200 meters from the beach and …
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Hotel 330 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 330 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer to buy a guest house or apartment, located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buldur…
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Hotel 1 342 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 342 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 342 m²
Exclusive luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Jurmala, just 200 meters from the beach and …
Price on request
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