Hotels for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

9 properties total found
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 402 m²
Floor 3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Melluzhi: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on…
€1,50M
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 126 m²
For sale a commercial facility for reconstruction in the very center of the street. Jomas in…
€1,49M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 025 m²
Floor 3/3
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
€1,20M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 479 m²
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
€1,31M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 197 m²
Floor 3/3
€3,30M
Hotel in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 838 m²
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
€1,90M
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
€1,97M
