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Apartment buildings in Jurmala, Latvia

;
сommercial properties
40
hotels
7
investment properties
8
Revenue house Delete
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4 properties total found
Revenue house 1 322 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 322 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 18
Area 1 322 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 4-star hotel complex in the most prestigious area of Jurmala. Possible redevelopmen…
$2,29M
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Revenue house 612 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 612 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 612 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby is…
$1,44M
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Revenue house 1 140 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility consists of building 1 with an area of 950 sq.m. and building 3 with an area of…
$1,37M
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TekceTekce
Revenue house 1 875 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 875 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 875 m²
Number of floors 5
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
$3,46M
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