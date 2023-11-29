Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Jurmala
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

сommercial property
44
hotels
9
investment properties
12
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 612 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby i…
€1,24M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 875 m²
The building is located in the most prestigious area of the city - the old town is for sale!…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Revenue house with parking in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 597 m²
A spacious house in the center of Jurmala for sale! Great location 200 m from the sea. Nearb…
€650,000
Leave a request
Revenue house for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 140 m²
The facility consists of building 1 with an area of 950 sq.m. and building 3 with an area of…
€1,50M
Leave a request
