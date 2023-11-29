Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Investment 20 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 4/4
The investment project in Bulduri consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a …
€1,75M
Investment with parking in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 466 m²
Floor 2/3
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
€525,000
Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
€1,50M
Investment 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 650 m²
We offer to buy a building with its own spacious area, which is located in Jurmala, Majori d…
€950,000
Investment 2 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Floor 1/3
The plot area of the earth is 1537 sq.m. Earth's plot area is 1537 sq.m
€900,000
Investment with parking, with swimming pool, in city center in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking, with swimming pool, in city center
Jurmala, Latvia
The project is in a calm area of housings deprived of low apartments, surrounds. There is ma…
€300,000
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale an attractive investment project in the center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Av…
€3,10M
Investment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 5 275 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive residential project La Llave located just 50 m from the sea and is located in …
€4,10M
Investment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 992 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale an object of investment in Jurmala in the Jaundubulti area. The project is…
€790,000
Investment in city center, with city view, with park in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, with park
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 12 114 m²
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
€2,00M
Investment in city center, with city view, with park in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, with park
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 8 000 m²
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
€1,20M
