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Investment property in Jurmala, Latvia

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сommercial properties
40
hotels
7
apartment buildings
4
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8 properties total found
Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Floor 1/3
Investment project: land with a project in the center of Jurmala, near the sea, Jomas street…
$1,09M
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Investment 3 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 3 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
$1,76M
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Investment 1 740 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 740 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
$3,38M
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TekceTekce
Investment 12 114 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 12 114 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 12 114 m²
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
$2,31M
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Investment 2 815 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 815 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer an attractive investment project in the very center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Avenue…
$1,75M
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Investment 1 640 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 1 640 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment project in Bulduri, consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a tota…
$1,39M
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Investment 8 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 8 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 8 000 m²
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
$1,38M
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Investment 650 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 650 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase a building with a spacious private territory, which is located in Jurma…
$1,11M
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