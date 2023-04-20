Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Lands for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Plot of land
Santiago del Teide, Spain
314 m²
€ 79,000
For sale a beautiful view plot of land in the small El Molledo town in Santiago del Teide. T…
Plot of land in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Plot of land
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
30 m²
€ 120,000
On sale is a large plot in the San Miguel zone.Land area: 3800 m2. On the territory of the p…

Real Estate in Tenerife: how to acquire dwelling in a corner of paradise

Real estate in Tenerife is popular among our compatriots wishing to relocate for permanent residency and more often visit warm and welcoming Spain. Even in winter, the average temperature is +20 ° C; the climate is mild and comfortable.

Prices for residential property in Tenerife

The cost of real estate in Tenerife starts from 50-60 thousand euros. For such a price you can find cheap studios and one-bedroom flats with a modest renovation. The average price for apartments in the secondary market is 1300 euros / m². In good modern new buildings cost of residential property comes to 2.6–2.7 thousand euros / m². The cost of villas and houses — from 300 thousand euros. When buying a house for more than 500 thousand euros, you get a gold investor card that enables you to freely apply for a residence permit.

The price of apartments and houses in Tenerife depends on the location and infrastructure, condition, area of the premises, quality of repairs and furniture. The closer a property to the sea, the higher its cost.

How to buy property in Tenerife

You can buy residential property in Spain both in cash and in a mortgage. Installment conditions in Europe are loyal. Russians can apply for a mortgage in the amount of up to 60% of the real estate value.

Real estate in Tenerife can be purchased for personal use and for renting out. To obtain a stable year-round income, you should select a property in popular resort cities. For example, Los Cristianos or Costa Adeje.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir