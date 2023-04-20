Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

Plot of land in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Plot of land
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
30 m²
€ 120,000
On sale is a large plot in the San Miguel zone.Land area: 3800 m2. On the territory of the p…
