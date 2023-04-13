UAE
Spain
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Lands for sale in Malaga, Spain
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 475,000
Large stretch with stunning panoramic views of the Southwest Sea, Gibraltar and Morocco Awes…
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 675,000
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
€ 258,000
This plot is completely flat, overlooking the sea and mountains. It is located in the world-…
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 9,000,000
Commercial site, La Mayrena, Costa del Sol. Suitable for hotels, spa, nursing homes, etc. d.…
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 810,030
Fantastic plot on the south side, between La Mayrena and La Cala Golf. The plot offers beau…
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 5,000,000
Building plot 9 villas: 3547m2 for development Spectacular views. A very rare opportunity to…
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 327,625
Building License Plot in La Mayrena, Marbella: You can build it right now. Fantastic views, …
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 538,200
Large plot of 3719m2 with a license for construction for sale in La Mayrena, Marbella, in 7 …
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
435 m²
€ 699,000
Beautiful modern villa built in accordance with the highest quality standards in Marbes ( El…
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
€ 3,500,000
Plot in El Chaparal, Michas Costa Price 3 500 000 euros At the moment, he has a license for …
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 3,665,000
Incredible panoramic sea views for sale in La Carolina, Golden Mile. A truly unique opportun…
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 498,540
Marbella's Secret - Investments Real de la Quinta Marbella Plots from 498 540 euros ( 1.586.…
Plot of land
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
€ 176,880
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 795,000
Plot with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views Land siz…
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 1,250,000
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 5,950,000
LAND PARTICIPATION FOR SALE IN Cascade de Kamohan, MARBEL Land for sale in Cascade de Kamoha…
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 500,000
These sites are located in the east of Marbella, in the urbanization of Los Altos de los Mon…
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
529 m²
€ 795,000
Sea
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
1 881 m²
€ 5,490,000
Price per plot + project architect design and construction license: € 5 900 000 Price for bu…
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 2,750,000
EXCEEDED BY BIG PARTICIPANTS WITH THE TYPE ON THE SEA, “ LA QUINTA DE SIERRA BLANCA ”, GOLD …
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
€ 157,895
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
223 m²
€ 1,000,000
LAND PARTICIPANTS IN LAS LOMAS DEL MARBELLA CLUB, GOLD MILE The proposed 1.018m ² — area is…
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
227 m²
€ 1,000,000
PARTICIPANTS WITH THE TYPE ON THE SEA, PLANS, PERMISSIONS IN THE CLUB LAS-LOMAS-DEL-MARBEL, …
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 800,000
In the center of Marbella itself, you can buy a large plot and build the house of your dream…
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
220 m²
€ 215,000
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
3 454 m²
€ 1,846,210
Great investment opportunity! Plot of 16054 m2 for the construction of 15 villas in La Mair…
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 490,000
Attractive plot (nr 22) with the SEA VIEW. An exclusive residential area Madroñal. In the ce…
Plot of land
Manilva, Spain
€ 115,000
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 600,000
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 1,750,000
Excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an elevated street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto, Ben…
1
2
