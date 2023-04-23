Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Lands for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Alicante, Spain
1 227 m²
€ 588,000
Plot with property. 2 plots of 600 m2 each can be segregated. Next to the Golf Course.  …
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
€ 250,000
For sale urban plot of 2.184 m2, in Urb La Huerta For sale plot of urban land with 2,184 …
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
1 749 m²
€ 550,000
Plot of land in Busot, Spain
Plot of land
Busot, Spain
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
2 300 m²
€ 259,822
Building plot of 2300 m² in the city of Tangel near Alicante . Quiet location with mountain …
Plot of land in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
€ 640,000
Land plot with a building ratio of 25%, located on the first line of the sea. There is a bui…
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
€ 750,000
Excellent offer with its own descent to the Mediterranean Sea. The price includes an old house.
Plot of land in Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Alicante, Spain
236 m²
€ 750,000
We offer two plots of land on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Here you will be able to b…
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
€ 3,200,000
The city site in El-Campelyo and near Playa-San Juan and around full expansion of inhabited…
Plot of land in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
€ 880,000
You can build apartments, bungalows or about 10 detached houses with a private pool. This pl…
Plot of land in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
€ 495,000
The site is sold industrial site in the privileged area of Campello. The site is solar, clea…
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
€ 500,000
We offer a perfectly located land plot, just 1 m from the sea in the urbanization of Coveta …
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
236 m²
€ 750,000
The land plots on the first line of the sea in the district Venta Lanuza. Two sites. One si…
Plot of land in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 bath 450 m²
€ 300,000
Chic furnished villa. All necessary appliances are available: refrigerator, washing machine,…
Plot of land in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
€ 550,000
The wonderful site is locateded on the first line of the sea. Is available an opportunity …
Plot of land in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Plot of land
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
€ 269,000
This property / site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our c…
