Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Benidorm

Lands for sale in Benidorm, Spain

20 properties total found
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 650,000
If you want to profitably invest money and build your own country house, then a plot of land…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful plot on the sea coast to build a hotel with 160 rooms
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 2,000,000
You can build this project with the participation of our company or buy a facility/plot and…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 4,725,000
A great place to make your plans work. An urban estate of 14,000 m2 in Benidorm, where 8 ho…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 915,000
This project you can build with our company or buy an object/site and build a property. In t…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 675,000
This project you can build with the participation of our company or buy an object/plot and b…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 12,000,000
Successful location! The great place and where it is possible to realize the dreams.
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 2,100,000
You can build this project with our company or buy a site and build a property. In the Sp…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 11,000,000
A stunning object with mountain views, spread out in the prestigious urbanization of popular…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 250,000
The great site for construction with landscape views of vicinities. payment Form: of …
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 300,000
Magnificent plot overlooking the sea and mountains in Benidorme.Payment form:30% + 10% of th…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 330,000
Plot of land in Benidorm.This is a good offer. Hurry! payment form: 30% + 10% of the VAT - w…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath 711 m²
€ 7,000,000
We offer perfectly locateded site with amazing views of mountains in the city of Benidorm. …
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 133,000
Excellent investment opportunity. The wonderful site and is in only 10 minutes from Benidor…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 230 m²
€ 285,000
We offer a villa on a good plot with garden in Benidorm. The villa consists of two independ…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
380 m²
€ 400,000
The site with the one-storey house under demolition in the fine urbanization San Rafael and…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 495,000
We offer the angular site in the wonderful residential area Rincon-de-Loyks and locateded cl…
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 480,000
Urgently we For Sale to a spacious ground! Is locateded in the prestigious district of the …
Plot of landin Benidorm, Spain
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 309,000
We offer the city site in Benidorm. the Site with possibility of construction of independen…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir