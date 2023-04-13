UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Benidorm
Lands for sale in Benidorm, Spain
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 38,000,000
Land for sale for development in Benidorm in the area of 1a Linea. The total area of 0.00 m2…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 650,000
If you want to profitably invest money and build your own country house, then a plot of land…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful plot on the sea coast to build a hotel with 160 rooms
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 2,000,000
You can build this project with the participation of our company or buy a facility/plot and…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 4,725,000
A great place to make your plans work. An urban estate of 14,000 m2 in Benidorm, where 8 ho…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 915,000
This project you can build with our company or buy an object/site and build a property. In t…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 675,000
This project you can build with the participation of our company or buy an object/plot and b…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 12,000,000
Successful location! The great place and where it is possible to realize the dreams.
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 2,100,000
You can build this project with our company or buy a site and build a property. In the Sp…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 11,000,000
A stunning object with mountain views, spread out in the prestigious urbanization of popular…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 250,000
The great site for construction with landscape views of vicinities. payment Form: of …
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 300,000
Magnificent plot overlooking the sea and mountains in Benidorme.Payment form:30% + 10% of th…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 330,000
Plot of land in Benidorm.This is a good offer. Hurry! payment form: 30% + 10% of the VAT - w…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath
711 m²
€ 7,000,000
We offer perfectly locateded site with amazing views of mountains in the city of Benidorm. …
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 133,000
Excellent investment opportunity. The wonderful site and is in only 10 minutes from Benidor…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
230 m²
€ 285,000
We offer a villa on a good plot with garden in Benidorm. The villa consists of two independ…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
380 m²
€ 400,000
The site with the one-storey house under demolition in the fine urbanization San Rafael and…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 495,000
We offer the angular site in the wonderful residential area Rincon-de-Loyks and locateded cl…
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 480,000
Urgently we For Sale to a spacious ground! Is locateded in the prestigious district of the …
Plot of land
Benidorm, Spain
€ 309,000
We offer the city site in Benidorm. the Site with possibility of construction of independen…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map