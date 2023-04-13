UAE
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Spain
Lands for sale in Spain
407 properties total found
Plot of land
Senija, Spain
€ 180,000
Build the house of your dreams on a large plot, with open mountain views, in a natural and p…
Plot of land
Alicante, Spain
1 227 m²
€ 588,000
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
€ 250,000
For sale urban plot of 2.184 m2, in Urb La Huerta For sale plot of urban land with 2,184 …
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
1 749 m²
€ 550,000
Land for sale for development in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 1749.00 m2…
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 240 m²
€ 185,000
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 1,500,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents a fantastic project proposal on a plot of land that has 1,489s…
Plot of land
Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
€ 825,000
Plot of land
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
€ 35,000
Plot on urban land, in the town of Los Montesinos in Alicante. It is located in the new urba…
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,800,000
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
Plot of land
Almoradi, Spain
€ 145,800
Large land, in a unique and special enclave and at an unbeatable price. Large urban land of …
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 225,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Land in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The land itself …
Plot of land
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
€ 71,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you Plot in Tamaimo in the south of Tenerife. The plot itself …
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
€ 126,000
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
€ 65,000
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 210,000
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 800 m²
€ 1
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
Plot of land
Murcia, Spain
€ 50,000
Great opportunity for an urbanized plot of land for a villa to your liking in Corvera, Murci…
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 35,000
The plot is rectangular and flat, fenced around the perimeter and with an automatic gate at …
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 210,000
Flat plot in residential area of Calpe, well located, South-West orientation, ready to build…
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 230,000
Rustic land near Calpe just 1km. from the entrance roundabout to Lleus, good connection with…
Plot of land
l Escala, Spain
3 bath
2 m²
€ 1,500,000
The house has a surface area of 860 meters, they are 659 meters sheds and barns, and a pat…
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
1 bath
300 m²
€ 80,000
Urban land for sale in an urbanization of Les Rotes in Denia. A residential house can be bui…
Plot of land
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
305 m²
€ 99,021
On sale three land plots in the city of Santiago de la Ribera in 800 measures from the sea. …
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
€ 1,350,000
Residential plot with the project for 3 townhouses and building license paid. SEA VIEWS and …
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Floor
€ 3,820,000
Platja d’Aro is an elite place to live and buy second-hand housing, both among Russian-speak…
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 950,000
Plot of land located at c / Joseph Maria Vila n ° 5, in the Paratge dels Estenys area in Pla…
Plot of land
Costa Brava, Spain
€ 625,000
Land for sale in Playa de Aro At the moment, a house has been built on the site, which is u…
