Lands for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

147 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 650,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 5500 m2, Code. HPS3785, 650.000 €
Plot of land in Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8014 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 400 …
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 670 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the p…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 400 m²
€ 70,000
Land is 4400 sq. meters and is located in Agios Mamas beach area and is 600 meters to the be…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 …
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 938 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 4938 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1800 meters to th…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
270 m²
€ 42,000
Land is 270 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Plot of land
The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 4566 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
€ 22,000
Property Code. 3-1009 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €22.000 . Discove…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
340 m²
€ 55,000
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
360 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7 250 m²
€ 80,000
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou 600 meters fr…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
500 m²
€ 60,000
The plots are 500 sq. meters and are located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mourie…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4550 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in elaiones moudania, Greece
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in elaiones moudania, Greece
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 375 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 sq.meters
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 206 …
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 700 meters to the…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 2000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 1266 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 350 sq.meters
