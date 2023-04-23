UAE
Lands for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
147 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 650,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 5500 m2, Code. HPS3785, 650.000 €
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8014 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 400 …
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 670 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the p…
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 400 m²
€ 70,000
Land is 4400 sq. meters and is located in Agios Mamas beach area and is 600 meters to the be…
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 …
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 938 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 4938 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1800 meters to th…
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
270 m²
€ 42,000
Land is 270 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land
The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 4566 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
€ 22,000
Property Code. 3-1009 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €22.000 . Discove…
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
340 m²
€ 55,000
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
360 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7 250 m²
€ 80,000
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou 600 meters fr…
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
500 m²
€ 60,000
The plots are 500 sq. meters and are located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mourie…
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4550 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 375 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 sq.meters
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 206 …
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 700 meters to the…
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 2000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 1266 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 350 sq.meters
