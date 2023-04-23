Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Thasos Regional Unit, Greece

14 properties total found
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 17,000
Property Code. 11109 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €17.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 20,000
Property Code. 11101 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €20.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 30,000
Property Code. 11026 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €30.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 8,500
Plot in the area of Panagia in Thassos. It has a total area of 75 sq.m. It includes a buildi…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 45,000
Property Code. 1418 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €45.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 1417 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €50.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code. 1386 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €35.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 90,000
Plot of 893 sq.m. in the traditional village of Panagia Thassos, buildable. A house of 400 s…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 18,000
Plot 194 sq.m. in Panagia Thassos, in which you can build 173 sq.m. house and it has unlimit…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 80,000
Plot of 1150 sq.m. on the main road to Chrissi Ammoudia in Thassos. It is buildable with a f…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 180,000
Plot in the area of Panagia in Thassos. It has a total area of 2800sq.m. It is even and buil…
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 11700 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 674 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
