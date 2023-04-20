Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Stavros

Seaview Lands for Sale in Stavros, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 14,990,000
For sale land of 200000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The land has a wonderfull sea view, forest view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir