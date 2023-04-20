Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Stavros

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Stavros, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Milies, Greece
Plot of land
Milies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir