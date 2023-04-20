Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Lands for sale in Polygyros, Greece

226 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
900 m²
€ 240,000
Land is 900 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village only 100 meters from the great sand…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
388 m²
€ 56,000
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
Plot of land in Vatopedi, Greece
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
Vatopedi SALE Plot for construction Area: 5000 m2, Code. HPS707, 800.000 €
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
800 m²
€ 110,000
Land is 800 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Kalyves village 950 meters to the b…
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
935 m²
€ 150,000
There are 2 plots for sale next to each other. The plots are 935 and 990 sq. meters and are …
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 400 m²
€ 180,000
Land is 1400 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Kalyves village 950 meters to the …
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
400 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 400 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village 350 meters from the great sandy bea…
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
700 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village 350 meters from the great sandy bea…
Plot of land in gerakine, Greece
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 470,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,500,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Vatopedi, Greece
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
305 m²
€ 82,000
The land is 305 square meters and is located in Gerakini village only 50 meters to the beach…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
750 m²
€ 220,000
The land is 750 square meters and is located in Metamorfosi village only 150 meters from the…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
305 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 306 sq. meters and is located between Kalyves and Gerakini village only 300 meters f…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
385 m²
€ 60,000
Land is 385 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
Plot of land in gerakine, Greece
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 880 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 877 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir