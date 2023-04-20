UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Polygyros
Lands for sale in Polygyros, Greece
Clear all
226 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
900 m²
€ 240,000
Land is 900 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village only 100 meters from the great sand…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
388 m²
€ 56,000
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
Vatopedi SALE Plot for construction Area: 5000 m2, Code. HPS707, 800.000 €
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
800 m²
€ 110,000
Land is 800 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Kalyves village 950 meters to the b…
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
935 m²
€ 150,000
There are 2 plots for sale next to each other. The plots are 935 and 990 sq. meters and are …
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 400 m²
€ 180,000
Land is 1400 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Kalyves village 950 meters to the …
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
400 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 400 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village 350 meters from the great sandy bea…
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
700 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 700 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village 350 meters from the great sandy bea…
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 470,000
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,500,000
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 950,000
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
305 m²
€ 82,000
The land is 305 square meters and is located in Gerakini village only 50 meters to the beach…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
750 m²
€ 220,000
The land is 750 square meters and is located in Metamorfosi village only 150 meters from the…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
305 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 306 sq. meters and is located between Kalyves and Gerakini village only 300 meters f…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
385 m²
€ 60,000
Land is 385 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
Plot of land
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 880 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 570 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale land of 877 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map