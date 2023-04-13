Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply
Plot of landin Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
For sale land of 253 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, water supp…
Plot of landin Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of landin Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply
Plot of landin Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of landin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 2281 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 992 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 6890 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 40,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4600 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3500 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the bui…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 330,000
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water has been supplied o…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 1300 square meters.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was suppli…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 1123 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 750,000
For sale a fenced land area of 5950 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 2,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 43,500 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 65,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 1398 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
Land for sale with an area of 728 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
