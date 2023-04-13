UAE
786 properties total found
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 235,000
Property Description Fantastic Panoramic Sea View 7.800 square meters land with a building…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
270 m²
€ 290,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 1322 sq.m. in Attica
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 3,200,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 885,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 450,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,050,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 650,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 320,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 810,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 600,000
A land plot is proposed in the center of Athens, on which it is possible to build 1.144 sq.m…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,000,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the center of Athens. A plot of 725 square meters is …
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 350,000
The land on which it is possible to build 480 sq.m is located in the Metaxurgio area
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 148,000 sq.m. in Athens. The land is located in the Agios Stef…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
The site is located in the Anavissos area
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 535,000
The land is located in the center of Athens, within walking distance and overlooking the Pla…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 370,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 2,150,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the prestigious Marusi area. Due to its favorable loc…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,150,000
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the prestigious Marusi district. Due to its beneficia…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale in the area of 2003 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 2305 sq.m. in Athens. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 9,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 3000 sq.m. in Athens. Water has been supplied on the territory…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 450,000
The site is located in the town of Markopulo, on the most central avenue of the town
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
10 741 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10741 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory of the building, wate…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2100 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, el…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 450,000
The site is located on the island of Egina
