  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

1 450 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4495 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€200,000
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11688 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Area 1 004 m²
Land is 1004 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the …
€170,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 499 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Plot of land in Chaniotis, Greece
Plot of land
Chaniotis, Greece
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 15500 m2, Code. HPS3962, 2.000.000 €
€2,00M
Plot of land in Kalandra, Greece
Plot of land
Kalandra, Greece
Floor -1
Poseidi SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 6415 m2, Code. HPS3963, 380.000 €
€380,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
Gerakini SALE Plot for construction Area: 3677 m2, Code. HPS3966, 650.000 €
€650,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Floor -1
Paralia Dionisiou SALE Plot for construction Area: 7000 m2, Code. HPS3964, 4.000.000 €
€4,00M
Plot of land in Pefkochori, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 27300 m2, Code. HPS3958, 1.300.000 €
€1,30M
Plot of land in Pefkochori, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
In the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori, we are offering this sloping plot of land which b…
€220,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Prime land for sale in Plaiouri the thriving town with 4,559 sq meters including plenty of m…
€80,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
A plot of land for sale in Ksenia Paliouri Halkidiki of 4,505.87 sq meters with pine trees, …
€180,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
The ideal plot of land in the boundary of the town with a total of 730 sq meters of land is …
€220,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
The plot of land for investment purposes is 4,200 sq meters with a building permit of 400 sq…
€170,000
Plot of land in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Plot of land
Moles Kalyves, Greece
A plot of land in front of the sandy beach in Mola Kaliva. A total of 750 sq meters which wi…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€200,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€130,000
Plot of land in Pefkochori, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea vie…
€170,000
Plot of land in Polychrono, Greece
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Plot for construction Area: 850 m2, Code. HPS3915, 330.000 €
€330,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Plot for construction Area: 1800 m2, Code. HPS3916, 740.000 €
€740,000
Plot of land in Polychrono, Greece
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Plot for construction Area: 2200 m2, Code. HPS3917, 1.900.000 €
€1,90M
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located in Pirgadikia village only 260 meters to the beach. Th…
€115,000
Plot of land in Nea Fokea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Land is 2500 sq. meters and is located in the surroundings of Afytos village and is 1 km fro…
€125,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 10 500 m²
Land is 10500 sq. meters and is located in resort area Komitsi in the surroundings of Nea Ro…
€300,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Area 4 950 m²
Land is 4950 sq. meters and is located in famous luxury resort area – Sani. The plot is loca…
€300,000
Plot of land in Pefkochori, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 8 687 m²
Land is 8687 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Pefkohori village 2,5 km from Glaro…
€175,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8687 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€190,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Area 357 m²
Land is 357 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the b…
€155,000
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Area 7 250 m²
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou, between Dion…
€200,000
