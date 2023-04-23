Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Lands for sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
We offer for sale a titbit paradise hidden in the Ionian Sea. Land for sale of 150.000 sq.m,…
Plot of land in Lechena, Greece
Plot of land
Lechena, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in leuko, Greece
Plot of land
leuko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 14,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of 2…
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in peratia, Greece
Plot of land
peratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Land 14000sq.metersin Peloponnese
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in central Greece. The site is located in the west of Greece…
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 107000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in ano platanites, Greece
Plot of land
ano platanites, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale fenced land of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Amfilochia, Greece
Plot of land
Amfilochia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 5689 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 23.623 sq.m in area of Galatas
Plot of land in Nafpaktos, Greece
Plot of land
Nafpaktos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Petrochori, Greece
Plot of land
Petrochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 12036 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Realting.com
Go