Lands for sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Anatoliki Frangista, Greece
Plot of land
Anatoliki Frangista, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1278 - Plot Agrafa FOR SALE. Size: 500 sq.m, Price17.000 € Code: 1278 - Agr…
€17,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a titbit paradise hidden in the Ionian Sea. Land for sale of 150.000 sq.m,…
€4,00M
Plot of land in Lechena, Greece
Plot of land
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 14 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in central Greece
€120,000
Plot of land in Pass, Greece
Plot of land
Pass, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 14000sq.metersin Peloponnese
€200,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in central Greece. The site is located in the west of Greece…
€160,000
Plot of land in Amfilochia, Greece
Plot of land
Amfilochia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5689 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23.623 sq.m in area of Galatas
€800,000
Plot of land in Nafpaktos, Greece
Plot of land
Nafpaktos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
€150,000
