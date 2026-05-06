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Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
;
10
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ID: 37438
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 32

About the complex

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A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Additional secure room (Mamad) and another room (3 rooms in total) Additional bathroom with guest toilet 2nd floor on 6 with elevator Private parking ( Robotic ) Triple exhibition - South / West / North Ideal for living there or for an investment! Price: 6,500,000 Nis

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
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