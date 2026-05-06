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Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
;
6
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ID: 37859
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Druyanov, 6

About the complex

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In a small street near Bograshov/Frishman and the beach, in a new building, 3.5 room apartment with a living area of 85 m2 with a nice balcony on street. Apartment with mamad, two bedrooms and an additional half bedroom (office, child bedroom), nice living room and balcony. 3,5 rooms, 85m2, balcony, 2nd floor, elevator, parking, mamad, 2 bathrooms, cellar (6m2). 6.500.000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
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