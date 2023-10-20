  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Rdc libre de suite grand balcon

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$786,520
02/04/2025
$786,520
16/02/2025
$788,760
10/01/2025
$793,883
;
5
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24481
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, both central and quiet, green area, near synagogues and public garden, charming apartment on the ground floor, complete accessibility, fully renovated, large balcony with soucca. Parking in the building and cellar of 9 m2. Free now! Hadassa Exclusive, TAKAM agency.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications